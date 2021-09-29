Plans to renovate the Le Sueur County Government Center and old jail could squeeze county residents tax bills next year, but county commissioners see opportunities to reduce the preliminary levy before it’s finalized in December.
On Tuesday, the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners approved a preliminary levy increase of 6.8% to fund the 2022 county budget, a $1.6 million hike over last year’s levy. In total, the preliminary levy amounts to $25 million, while last year’s levy was a sum of $23 million.
As a percentage, the preliminary levy increase is in the middle of the pack compared to tax bumps over the past five years. The spending increase is greater than the 4% levy growth for the 2021 budget and the 4.5% bump in 2017, but falls below the 8% hike in 2018, 6.9% increase in 2019, and 9% jump in 2020.
“There’s some room in here to go down," said County Commissioner Steve Rohlfing. “We have ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money, so there is opportunity to get this thing to go down. Joe [Martin] is being proactive and showing us what’s in front of us right now. That could change, we have a lot of time to figure this out.”
One of the greatest sources of new spending is planned renovations to the Le Sueur County Government Center and old jail. A $689,000 boost to the building budget is proposed to finance repairs on the west side parking lot, install a new generator in the county offices, and for consulting and engineering services in anticipation of the upcoming remodel.
County staff have proposed a comprehensive remodel of the government center and old jail to create space for a growing Human Services Department and Public Health Department. Under the proposal, the old jail would become the new home of Public Health and the Extension office.
Within the Government Center, out-of-use courtrooms made redundant by the Justice Center would be converted into a space for Environmental Services.
In subsequent phases, staff proposed remodeling the northeast corner of the first floor occupied by HR, Veterans Services and the Extension Office into a space for HR and administration. Veterans Services and the Recorder's Office would occupy the Human Services and Recorder’s space currently on the second floor. Finally, the county would redesign the Human Services space between the basement and current Public Health offices on the third floor.
Funding for the Sheriff’s Office would also jump by $615,000 in the county budget, due to increased salaries and benefits, additional support in prisoner care and body cameras for county law enforcement.
Other proposed increases include $250,000 largely related to personnel in Public Health, $100,000 for a backup generator in the justice center, and an $88,000 increase in the Human Resources budget largely related to new software.
There are also many unknown costs that could contribute to a higher budget. Union contract negotiations won’t start until next week, and shifts in employee health insurance plans could increase the county’s spending. County Administrator Joe Martin said the preliminary budget was balancing between predicted costs and unknown costs.
If these costs are lower than the preliminary levy assumes, the levy could be reduced before it’s finalized in December. Le Sueur County could also utilize alternative sources of revenue, including dollars from the American Rescue Plan and an anticipated sales tax rebate.
“I think we should work toward finding ways to lower the levy,” said Martin. “There’s a couple different sources that we could look at. We are anticipating a sales tax rebate related to the construction of the justice center, so we are anticipating a sales tax rebate from the state in the neighborhood of around $250,000 and those dollars could be applied to the increases we’re seeing in the building budget.”
After adopting the preliminary levy, the County may lower the tax increase, but they cannot raise it. A finalized levy will come before the Board of Commissioners on Dec. 21. The public may provide feedback in a public hearing that same day at 6 p.m.