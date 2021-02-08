Drill rigs and MNDOT workers have come to perform soil boring on Hwy. 93, as the transportation agency assembles plans to raise the road above flood waters.
Construction on Hwy. 93 isn’t expected for another two years, but Project Manager Todd Young said the samples collected through the soil boring will give the agency necessary information on the materials before they construct a design for a new road lift.
“When we raise the road up eight feet, we have to reestablish our ditches,” said Young. “Which means we need to go out further into the Minnesota River Valley from the floodplain towards the east and we want to make sure the soils that we’re putting on top of is able to accommodate that additional weight and additional load.”
The road lift aims to give drivers a way to travel in and out of the city of Henderson when the Rush River overflows. Flooding has been a regular nuisance for Henderson, but high water levels have become more and more frequent in the last few years. In 2019, both Hwy. 93 and Hwy. 19 closed for a total of 61 days between March 16 and July 5 and for 22 days in 2020 over a series of five flooding events.
The excessive flooding put Henderson on MNDOT’s radar back in 2016, when the city initiated a transportation flood feasibility study on Hwy. 93, Hwy. 19 and Sibley County Road 6 to figure out what improvements were needed to minimize road closures during high water events.
Young said MNDOT began pursuing a design for Henderson since 2017, but it wasn’t until 2020 that the agency received the funding to put those plans into action. The $1.9 billion bonding bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature last fall included $23 million in funding for the road lift on Hwy. 93 and an additional $1.8 million to Henderson to improve the flood wall so that the road can run over it.
Hwy. 93, Hwy. 19 and Sibley County Road 6 all lead out of Henderson, but Hwy. 93 was chosen for improvements based on its utility and cost effectiveness. The roadway sees the second highest level of traffic of the three and is the quickest route for Le Sueur-Henderson students to travel to Le Sueur. While Hwy. 19 hosts the most traffic, it was more costly in comparison.
“Hwy. 19, going east out of Henderson, served the most traffic, but in order to construct that to a point that it does not cause additional flooding in the Minnesota River Valley, the cost would have been $40 million in 2017,” said Young. “Compared to Hwy. 93, which serves the second most traffic and has a good connection route to the city of Le Sueur where the school district resides.”
The potential for additional flooding remains a concern for MNDOT. Water levels could rise in the Minnesota River if construction pushes more material into the water. That could lead to a backup past Hwy. 169.
To counteract the potential flooding, MNDOT will work to flatten Hwy. 19. Young said this would not lower the road, nor increase the frequency of flooding. Instead, during flooding events, the water would be distributed over a greater surface area of the road.
In addition to 8-foot lifts to the roadway, MNDOT plans to reconstruct the Rush River bridge and add an additional overflow bridge 1,000 feet to the north to allow for high water marks from the Rush River. The agency will also be replacing culverts and adding guardrails at more sensitive areas.
A finalized design for the project will come together between spring 2021 and 2022, with construction taking place in the summer of 2023 through 2024.