A woman is charged with stealing and selling near $18,000 worth of jewelry from a pair of Le Center residents.

Molly Elizabeth Mason, 32, of Prior Lake, is charged with four counts of theft in Le Sueur County District Court. Mason allegedly sold a number of jewelry items to pawn shops in the southern Twin Cities area.

According to the complaint, the victims reported that nine pieces of jewelry, totaling $17,892 in value, according to an insurance adjuster, were missing. Mason allegedly gave three rings to a family member, who reportedly recognized them as belonging to the victims.

In searching Twin Cities area pawn shops, an investigator from Nicollet County located a diamond ring and gold diamond tennis bracelet at Pawn America in Burnsville; an unspecified ring at Pawn Works in Burnsville; a 10-karat yellow gold masonic ring at Pawn Exchange in Shakopee; a yellow gold ring at Xcel Pawn in Shakopee; and a 14-karat yellow gold ring and a 14-karat yellow gold necklace at an unstated location.

Mason eventually gave up three of the victims' rings to a family member who confronted her, according to the complaint. The family member reportedly shared this information with investigators.

