COVID-19 won’t stop this summer from being a splash for Le Sueur. On June 29, the Aqua Valley Pool in Le Sueur will be opened for business.
Per state health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, pool operating procedures will be different this year. The state of Minnesota demands that pools operate at a maximum capacity of 50%. Under state guidelines, the Aqua Valley Pool would only be allowed to host 160 patrons, but City Administrator Jasper Kruggel expected that the facility would need to operate at less than 50% to maintain social distancing.
To accommodate these restrictions, open swim times are divided into two hour blocks from 11:30 am-1:30 pm, 2-4pm, 4:30-6:30pm and 7-8:30pm with half hour cleanings scheduled in-between. Patrons will be able to enter the pool either by reserving a two hour block to swim, purchasing a day pass or waiting outside for an opening. Because space is limited, patrons who have been at the pool for more than two hours and leave may not be able to get back in.
Aqua Valley Pool will be open seven days a week through July and August. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, mornings from 9-11am are reserved for private and semi-private swim lessons. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, water walking will be available from 8:30-9:30am and lap swims will be reserved for 10-11am.
The Le Sueur City Council voted to open the pool at a June 23 council meeting after receiving more optimistic budget projections from the Personnel and Budget Committee.
In May, the city council voted to close the Le Sueur Community Center for the rest of the year after worst case budget projections showed that opening the community center would leave the budget with a $260,000 deficit. Even with the community center closed and only one staff member working 16 hours a week, budget projections predicted the city would be left with a deficit of $443 at the end of the year.
But new numbers from the Personnel and Budget Committee projected that the closure of the Community Center would leave the city with a $38,000 surplus. The committee also projected that keeping the Community Center closed while opening the pool would leave the city with a $60,000 deficit and opening up both the outdoor pool and the Community Center - with the exception of the indoor pool and ice arena - would leave the city with a $154,000 deficit.
City staff recommended that the City Council vote to open the outdoor pool, believing that fund from the CARES Act could help cover COVID-19-related expenses associated with operating the pool under state guidelines. At the end of a special session on June 20, Minnesota lawmakers failed to come to an agreement on how to allocate $841 million in aid from the CARES Act, but City Administrator Jasper Kruggel believed that those funds would eventually be distributed.
“We don’t know exactly what we can be reimbursed for,” said Kruggel. “We’ve looked at the federal guidance and there appears to be some grey areas we can justify to get some direct funding for the community center and outdoor pool itself.”
“There is a risk we could end the year in deficit,” he continued. “I think that risk is low and the reward is we can open up our pool to the public.”
To further lower the potential deficit, the city of Le Sueur is looking to recruit volunteers to help out with the pool. While the pool is open, part-time employees will no longer be furloughed, while full-time employees will be furloughed for 55% of their hours while working 18 hours a week. Volunteers are needed to assist with new safety precautions such as taking temperature checks, monitoring and enforcing social distancing, taking patrons’ information and controlling traffic flow and cleaning.
“We heard you loud and clear during our Q&A that was conducted,” said Mayor Gregory Hagg. “One of the things that was mutually agreed upon was the fact there were going to be people in our community who would be willing to step up and volunteer to help us open up this pool ...This is your time to step up.”