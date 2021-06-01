Facing the dual pressures of a $500,000 deficit and aging school buildings, the Le Sueur-Henderson School District reconvened its facility focus group on May 26 to discuss proposals to shrink the size of the district.
Community members from Le Sueur and Henderson, parents and non-parents, and even residents that enrolled their students out of district gathered in a socially distanced seating arrangement in the LS-H Middle/High School media center ready to offer their input on the district’s proposals for an upcoming facilities referendum.
Standing before them were consultants from Kraus Anderson and Wendel Architects with two proposals aimed at tackling the district’s financial and maintenance needs. The first option would convert Le Sueur-Henderson into a one-campus school. Grades pre-k to 12 would all be housed in the current middle/high school with a Pre-k to 5 wing added on. The second option would reduce the district to two campuses. Hilltop would remain open with new space added for classrooms and childcare, while a pre-k to 3 wing would be added to the middle/high school.
Fiscal needs
Over the past two years, the School Board has sought community investment to improve the district’s aging facilities. Many utilities in all three schools are nearing or past their life expectancy. Wear and tear has hit Park Elementary the worst. The average age of the equipment and materials inside is 70 years and more than a third of the building’s assets have been flagged as being cause for alarm.
Park Elementary costs the most to operate per student. In total, the district spends $312,000 operating the building at a cost of $1,295 per student at $2.96 per square foot. Hilltop costs $112,000 to operate at $900 per student and $3.92 per square foot. The middle/high school is the most cost-efficient building in the district. The building costs $722 per student and $2.28 per square foot at a total $412,000. Over the past 10 years, the district has spent $1.6 million on operating costs alone.
At the same time, open enrollment outside the district is cutting into Le Sueur-Henderson’s revenues and incoming kindergarten classes are small in comparison to the number of graduates leaving the school. Since the 2018-19 school year, the district has lost 88 students, a whopping 8.6% of total enrollment. In the next three years, the district projects a loss of 69 kids.
These enrollment drops have left the district with a $500,000 deficit. Assuming no changes in enrollment, the deficit is expected to fall to $739,000 in just four years. Last March, the school board was considering closing Hilltop or making sweeping cuts to elementary teaching staff to offset the debt. Those plans were put on hold after a recent influx of ESSER II and ESSER III funds were provided by the federal government to the district in separate COVID-19 relief bills. But ESSER dollars are one-time subsidies to the district’s budget and without a significant increase in enrollment, its financial woes are destined to continue.
The School Board is now resting its hopes on a November referendum to reduce maintenance costs and hopefully draw more students into the district with shinier facilities and new resources for school curriculum.
Option 1: A single campus
Under the single campus option, the district proposed a 98,000-square-foot pre-k to 5 addition to the east side of the school building. The new addition would feature two floors with pre-k to 1 classrooms on the ground floor and grades 2-5 and special education on the second floor.
The proposed layout also features kids club and child care spaces, an art room and music room, a media center, a kitchen, a gym, and district and administrative offices all on the ground floor. A lab would be located on the second floor, and both floors would feature flexible learning spaces for all grade levels. Fifty-six new parking spaces would be added in front of the new building.
On top of the pre-k to 5 addition, the referendum would fund deferred maintenance upgrades, remodeling to add flexible learning spaces to the existing building, and a 14,000-square-foot expansion to the Career and Technical Education (CTE) area.
With the elementary schools no longer in use, Hilltop Elementary would be closed while Park Elementary would be demolished.
The new addition alone would cost an estimated $34 million. With renovations to the existing building and the demolition of Park Elementary, the cost to taxpayers comes in at an estimated $48 million. Starting in 2022, the annual property taxes would rise by an estimated $41 for the average homeowner in the district with a property at a $150,000 market value, The average property owner currently pays $110 in property tax to the district.
A single campus district provides LS-H with the most savings. Cuts to operating costs, travel time and at least one bus route, as well as several staff members, would save Le Sueur-Henderson an estimated $313,100 in expenses. The single campus option also has a smaller tax impact than Option 2.
Option 2: Two campuses
Both Hilltop and the middle/high school would see renovations under the two-campus Option 2, while Park Elementary would be shut down and demolished.
Like in the single-campus option, an east wing would be added to LS-H, but only for grades pre-k to 3. The addition would be 78,000 square feet with a ground floor layout similar to the single-campus expansion, with grades 2-3 and special education on the second floor. The additional parking space, flex learning space remodel and CTE expansion would be included as well.
Hilltop elementary would also be renovated with a 10,000-square-foot addition, featuring a lab at the south side of the building, a new fourth-grade wing, a child care wing, and administrative space on the west side. The current building would also see a substantial 18,400-square-foot remodel to include a commons area, fifth-grade classrooms, a media center, special education classrooms and flexible learning space.
The renovations to LS-H would cost around $38.5 million, while the revamp of Hilltop would cost $10.4 million. Combined with Park demolition costs, taxpayers would spend approximately $51 million to finance the two-campus option.
The above charges would nearly double the current levy. In addition to the $110 currently paid by the average homeowner in the district, a passed referendum would add $99 in annual property tax paid to the district starting 2022.
The potential savings are also a fraction of those offered by Option 1. Without travel, busing and staff cuts, the $51,000 in savings comes solely from closing down Park Elementary.
Hilltop on the line
Though a single campus is more cost effective for the school and taxpayers, Hilltop is a significant asset to the community of Henderson and closing the school is hard to swallow for many residents. One Henderson community member said that closing Hilltop would be a betrayal to the town and could push Henderson parents to enroll their students out of the district and toward other communities.
But more community members on the task force raised their hands in favor of a single-campus option. Dorothy Koller, a resident living outside of Henderson, believed that an upgraded k-12 building could drive young Henderson parents to the district.
“I currently have my children up in daycare in Belle Plaine; there are three other families with a Henderson address that are bringing their kids to that daycare in Belle Plaine,” said Koller. “Why would I come here if I already have my kids up there, and the building is newer and the building is nicer, why would I drive to Le Sueur in the future? There is a lot to be said about Henderson, the mindset of why stay in the marriage, but young families want new and nice.”
Koller added that a single k-12 building could be attractive to young parents.
“Keeping a school in Henderson makes sense, but as a person who is not from here at all, the idea of going to pre-k to 12 all year one site, and I want brand new for my young kids, because I’m a millennial, that makes a lot more sense than splitting,” said Koller.
Young families not enrolling their students appears to be a problem for the district. Park Elementary Principal Christine McDonald said the school hasn’t lost any current enrollments to other districts, but she has seen parents considering Park turn away because of the conditions of the building.
“I had this at the pre-school kindergarten roundup event, I had a new Belle Plaine family there that moved to Le Sueur that said ‘Why would I move my child here?’ and they directly spoke to the shape of the building,” said McDonald.
A new fieldhouse
In addition to the renovations, the district is separately considering a new fieldhouse to fit alongside the middle/high school. The fieldhouse would contain four tennis courts and a 200m indoor track, intended to serve as both a draw to new families and to the community at large. The district envisioned the fieldhouse as a place for both school and community events, which could potentially raise revenues for the district.
The 52,000-square-foot facility would be built north of the middle/high school at a cost of $7.1 million, with a $65,000 operating cost to the district. The district proposed the fieldhouse as a second question on the referendum.
Some at the focus group questioned the wisdom of a fieldhouse. One resident pointed out that the Le Sueur Community Center was already facing financial troubles from a decline in membership and adding another recreational athletic facility to the community could cause unnecessary competition.
Cormac Dunning added that it would be a tough sell to the community. The Le Sueur resident said he had many conversations in town during the last referendum with people who felt a second gym and auditorium was unnecessary.
“I think you would be better off upselling different pieces,” said Dunning. “Talk about not having a lift (at the auto shop). Set that shop up and all of a sudden you have a big push. Kids are going into the tech world and all that stuff, so maybe that’s where you sell those things.”
The path forward
Next steps for the referendum will focus on receiving more community feedback. The district intends to send out a survey in June and have it the results by the end of the month. The survey will ask the community questions on a variety of topics relating to what they want to see in a referendum.
Using survey results and feedback from the focus group, the LS-H School Board plans to have a referendum option approved on July 19. The proposed options presented to the focus group are not final, so the option on the ballot may look different.
The district will then run an information campaign in the fall before a referendum vote on Nov. 2. If passed, pre-construction would run through August 2022 before the actual construction phase at an undetermined date.