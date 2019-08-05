The Giant Celebration was winding down by Sunday, but the biggest event was still to come that afternoon: the parade, which annually draws thousands to the streets of Le Sueur.
This Aug. 4 was no different, as the sun pounding on the pavement wasn’t enough to deter hordes of people posting up along the route. Of course, the kids were the most excited, picking up free candy tossed literally at their feet.
This year’s parade included the typical favorites, including marching bands – Le Sueur-Henderson High School and beyond – miniature cars, music floats, horses, clowns and more. On the hottest parade days, the lifeguards’ water guns are always a favorite, and that was the case Sunday, with onlookers offering themselves up to be sprayed.
After the parade, guests were invited to Legion Park for more music, plus good trucks, rides and games.