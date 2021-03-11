Getting to know other new parents during the pandemic is a challenge that Tri-City United Community Education is addressing through a virtual event.
TCU’s Baby Expo traditionally gives new and expecting parents a chance to form connections, and while the event will be held online this year, the intention stands. Parents either expecting a new baby, or who had a baby in the past year, are invited to the virtual TCU Baby Expo from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20.
“We definitely feel it’s safer online this time,” said Natalie Eckstein, TCU early learning coordinator. “This can be kind of a first opportunity to meet new parents with similar age kiddos, and learn about a new class that will run through the summer.”
Those who register at bit.ly/3eqHvmc will receive a link to the free event, and anyone who registers before March 17 will receive a free gift bag that includes a craft to do during the expo, information on TCU early childhood programming and a baby book. Guests can either pick up the bag or choose to have it delivered.
Le Sueur County Public Health will join the virtual event to talk about its services and breast feeding for those who express interest in that topic.
During the expo, early childhood staff will also talk about some of the programs and services offered through TCU Community Ed. One of the new weekly classes, called Baby Chat, gives new parents an online space to connect with one another for an hour and also visit with TCU early childhood staff. Eckstein said the staff would like to move this class to an in-person format in the future.
In the past year, Eckstein said TCU has offered early childhood classes as well as nighttime classes at all three locations, all with limited slots and extra health and safety protocols. The youngest in-person classes are offered to toddlers.
Although the “new parent” population in the district hasn’t connected as much with TCU Community Ed as they have before the pandemic, Eckstein said, “We’re here to serve when families feel comfortable. We have been following health and safety protocols, and we’re here when people are ready.”