Montgomery’s Torchlight Parade and Fireworks is celebrating 27 years this holiday season, and plans are underway to make it bigger and better than ever.
The Thursday, Dec. 5 event kicks off with a parade of approximately 50 lighted floats, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the north end of First (Main) Street.
Participating in the parade this year will be the musical groups of the Schell’s Hobo Quartet, the Govenaires of St. Peter, Lakelander Chorus, Tri-City United High School Drum Line. Also performing in the parade will be The Amazing Hoopsters and the Black Diamonds Dance Team. Riding in the lead float will be Corinne Skluzacek, TCU Lonsdale fourth grader, who designed the event’s commemorative button, as well as two Montgomery elementary second graders who were chosen as 2019’s junior grand marshals, Cameron DeJoy and Vanessa Ayala Sanchez.
New to the event this year will be Santa’s Reindeer, who will be located prior to the parade near the intersection of Vine Avenue and First Street, between American Family Insurance and Frandsen Bank. It is rumored that Santa will be there as well so it may be a good photo opportunity for the youngsters (5 p.m. until 7 p.m.).
The parade, which lasts about 45 minutes, will head south starting at Boulevard and First Street and end at the Montgomery Library, the corner of First Street and Oak Avenue. Capping off the evening, there will be a fireworks show choreographed to holiday music, one block south of the Montgomery Public Library, starting at roughly 7:30 p.m.
“This event has become the kickoff to the holiday season and is a highlight for the city of Montgomery and surrounding communities,” said committee member Anita Rynda. “If you like lights, a great parade, and fireworks choreographed to holiday music, this is the place to be.”
Many local businesses and organizations will be providing food and refreshments on the parade route. Anyone interested in participating in the parade or being a sponsor for this event may contact Neaner Kriha at 507-364-5408 or Jake Keohen at jake.keohen@respyro.com. For more information, check out the Facebook page, Montgomery Torchlight Parade & Fireworks.