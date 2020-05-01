One of Le Sueur’s longest awaited development projects may finally be getting the green light.
The city of Le Sueur was awarded $856,689 from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) for the partial demolition of the Valley Green Square Mall and the reopening of Main Street. Grants from DEED's Redevelopment Grant Program pay up to half the redevelopment costs for a qualifying site, with a minimum 50% local match required.
A Mankato area developer has been looking into buying the Valley Green Square Mall and redeveloping it into a mixed-use building with 47,900 square feet of retail space and 15,000 square feet for 14 apartments on the second floor.
The Economic Development Authority, the developer and the current owners in the mall have been negotiating a potential sale that would give the western portion of the mall lot to the city upon the condition that the EDA receive DEED funding for redevelopment. The city has been unable to reopen Main Street in the past, because land needed to connect the street was owned by the mall.
“We’re working with the developers and the current mall owners to acquire the right of way that we need to reopen Main Street,” said EDA Director Samantha DiMaggio, “But we think that will have a huge impact on the future of the mall and the future of the downtown.”
If the sale goes through, DiMaggio stated that city of Le Sueur is looking to start accepting bids and begin construction in 2021. Once construction is complete, Main Street would be opened for the first time since 1975.
Redevelopment plans for the mall are in their initial stages and could change as the project develops. Preliminary renderings shared by the developer show that the refurbishing would keep ground-floor businesses, like the Corner Drug and Snap Fitness, in their current locations, but it would also make room for a potential grocery store and smaller spaces that could house businesses, like law or real estate offices facing Main Street. Businesses currently on the second floor of the building would be moved to the first floor to make room for the 14 apartment spaces. The exterior would be rehabilitated, as well, with a more modern design.
Opening Main Street has been a high priority for both the city and the community over the past several years. It's one of the top requests the city has received at community events and has been a key element of Le Sueur's 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which outlines strategies for the future development for the city.
DiMaggio believes that the development of the mall and the reopening of Main Street would be a great boon to developing the west side of the street.
“If you look at the current mall, all of the spaces that are occupied have parking and visibility from the street,” said DiMaggio. “So basically all the businesses are on the east side of the mall, which I think really shows how important it is to have traffic going by there. So having exposure on the west side will have a huge impact on the mall and all the businesses that are inside the mall.”
The redevelopment grant making a connected Main Street a possibility was a competitive one. Out of a pool of nearly $3.8 million, ten sites and eight different cities received funding. The grants are expected to create 141 new jobs and retain 440 jobs while providing more than 400 new housing units.
“The redevelopment projects will be important drivers for community economic development as Minnesota recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact over the coming months,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “These grants will spark private investment and create new opportunities for industrial, commercial and housing development while creating new jobs and increasing the tax base for these communities.”
“From a city perspective, we are very pleased,” said DiMaggio. “The development group we are working with is top-notch. They’ve been wonderful to work with.”