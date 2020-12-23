Plans are underway to bring students back into Le Sueur-Henderson classrooms come January.
At a special School Board meeting on Monday, Dec. 21, Superintendent Marlene Johnson presented the directors with a plan that will have all grade levels in school two weeks into the new year.
In coordination with state and county public health officials, the LS-H Command Team created a phase-in plan to transition students at different grade levels from distance learning to in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid learning middle school and up.
Students at all grade levels will return to distance learning following the end of holiday break on Jan. 4. In-person services for eligible students will be available at the start of the semester at Park Elementary and Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School. Practices for high school winter activities are also set to resume the same day.
School at Park and Hilltop Elementary will be closed on Monday and Tuesday Jan. 11 and 12 for teacher prep-time, allowing elementary students to transition into in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Middle and high school students will have to wait a bit longer. After days out on Thursday and Friday Jan. 14 and 15, Le Sueur-Henderson students will return to their hybrid schedules on Monday, Jan. 18.
The new learning plan comes a week after Gov. Tim Walz relaxed state guidance on school districts. The state's safe learning plan allows all districts to open their elementary schools regardless of county case rates.
"It is important to remember that even with the transition to an in-person learning model for elementary students our schools will continue to implement key mitigation strategies to help protect and promote the health and safety of our students and staff," said Johnson in a letter to parents. "Students will continue to remain in specific cohorts to reduce the risk of exposure and staff members will implement the use of wearing a face shield along with a face mask/face covering. Basic health hygiene and cleaning measures will continue to be implemented into everyday practice. We also will be keeping a pulse on the COVID data for our community and district."
Le Sueur-Henderson is not the only school in the area to draw up plans for reopening. Tri-City United administration released their own phase-in plan the week prior. Le Sueur County Public Health Director Cindy Shaughnessy said that all school districts in the area had come to her department to develop plans for resuming in-person and hybrid learning in the new year.
“[We've] worked with all of our school districts on a reintegration plan for bringing our kids back to school," said Shaughnessy. "I can say that every district is planning to bring kids back to in-person learning in phases, in some shape or form after the first of the year.”