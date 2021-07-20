Lemondade

Community members wait for a fresh batch of lemonade at the Show Barn Spectacular. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Visitors were treated to a taste of the Le Sueur County Fair a month early. On Saturday, the community feasted from a line of food trucks, danced to music and enjoyed the upcoming completion of the show arena barn on the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds.

The Le Sueur County Fair Show Barn is nearing completion. The Le Sueur County Fair Board held a Show Barn Spectacular on Saturday to celebrate the newest addition to the fairgrounds. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

There’s still work to be done on the show arena, which has been under renovation for the past several years, but the sand-coated interior was in top shape to host a community meal and the 4-H livestock competitions scheduled later next month.

“For showing animals that is a huge deal,” said Gorgon. “That was used the year before to show animals in it. People love it. First of all, it’s out of the rain, there’s enough space for people to sit there and with those shades down on the openings, it keeps the sun from glaring in during showings.”

The Show Barn patio is expected to receive a fresh coat of concrete before the Le Sueur County Fair next month. The brick face of the patio will allow community members to place memorial bricks at the fairgrounds. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

But for fair organizers, the most exciting addition may be the new office space nearing completion. The complex provides more room for volunteers and contains the fairground’s first handicap-accessible bathrooms. The Le Sueur County Fair Board will soon be relocating their main offices into the barn.

“This, personally, is what we’re celebrating,” said Gorgon. “It’s a much nicer deal than the little office in the front building.”

The barn is also set to feature a handicap-accessible concrete patio and steps facing the back entrance. Along the brick patio will be spaces for people to insert memorial bricks dedicated to loved ones.

Customers enjoy their meals in the show barn arena at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Gorgon hopes to have all the work completed by the upcoming fair, scheduled for Aug. 19-22. While the next month will be a busy one, the fair board was fortunate to have funded the construction of the show barn entirely through grants and donations.

The fair board is also fortunate to even have a festival to put on this year. The Le Sueur County Fair was one of the many events forced to shut down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers are now breathing a sigh of relief and are eager to bring the celebration back.

Froggy's spins a cone of cotton candy at the Le Sueur County Fair. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

“When you’re really into this and you spend a whole year trying to create and organize a fair, you miss it when it didn’t work last year,” said Gorgon. “I’m looking forward to actually holding a fair.”

COVID-19’s impact on fair planning still linger, however. Organizers are under a time crunch after grappling with months of uncertainty into the early spring. As a result, some events the board planned for the 2020 fair couldn’t be scheduled for this year and organizers are still working to fill the gaps.

The Minnesota Pork Board serves up burgers at the Le Sueur County Show Barn Spectacular. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Outside the barn doors, guests of the Show Barn Spectacular took a bite from the many culinary offerings from vendors, which included pork, barbecue, kettle corn, ice cream, cotton candy and fried donuts. They also enjoyed music played by a DJ within the show arena.

“I came out here to support the 4-H and the County Fair,” said Bob Widmer of New Prague. “They have really good food. I think we hit most every one.”

