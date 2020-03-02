There are an estimated 100,000 to 200,000 school bus stop arm violations in Minnesota every year, including one recent crash in St. Paul that resulted in a 7-year-old boy receiving life-threatening injuries.
Republican state Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, who covers District 20, including most of Le Sueur County, is seeking to cut down on that troubling statistic by authoring a bill that would raise awareness of the issue. The proposed legislation, announced late February, would create a public relations campaign to convey the importance of stopping once a school bus has its stop sign extended and help highlight the number of infractions happening across the state.
“It’s important for all of our kids,” Draheim said.
“When you watch the videos of all of the people not stopping, and you see the near misses … why wouldn’t you do something?”
Draheim cited a recent crash in St. Paul that critically injured a 7-year-old boy while he was trying to board a school bus and a recent fatal crash in Wisconsin as evidence the legislation is needed. He said more bills looking to address the issue are being discussed.
“We’ll see what happens,” Draheim said.
He noted the issue is especially pertinent in Greater Minnesota, including Le Sueur County, where road shoulders are generally not in place.
“Kids could get hurt or killed, and that’s what we don’t want,” he said.
The Minnesota Senate Transportation Finance and Policy Committee last week held a hearing regarding school bus safety and the dangers of not stopping for school bus stop signs.
“There is no reason our children should be in harm’s way of getting on and off their school buses,” said Sen. Mike Goggin, R-Red Wing, in a press release. “I hope we can encourage Minnesotans to be even more cautious and aware around buses. Anyone could inadvertently take a life in the blink of an eye. Our children deserve the little bit of effort it takes to put down the phone and abide by safety protocols.”
Every year, the Department of Public Safety conducts a one-day survey where they request school bus drivers report how many stop-arm violations they witness on their routes. The release states over the past five years, DPS has tallied an average of more than 600 violations on that day, with fewer than 30% of drivers reporting.
“That’s a ton,” Draheim said. “That’s a huge problem.”
Over the past three years, between 1,000 and 1,100 citations have been issued annually to drivers who illegally passed a stopped school bus. Conviction numbers are seen as much lower.
The state classifies stop-arm violations as misdemeanors that carry a minimum $500 fine. Illegally passing on the passenger side or passing while the arm is out and the child is in the street or on the adjacent sidewalk is classified as a gross misdemeanor.
To Draheim, such laws are not being adequately enforced, further fueling the problem.
Garrett Regan, president of the Minnesota School Bus Officials Association, said increasing awareness of the dangers stop sign violations pose is a good thing.
Regan noted his agency has been involved with awareness and increasing stop arm crossing procedures. He urged people to be aware of stop arms and stop a safe distance away in all directions. He noted school buses are overwhelmingly safer than other modes of transportation.
“It occurs (locally) as it does statewide, as it does, I venture to say, nationally,” he said.