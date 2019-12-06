The 2020 levy for the city of Cleveland has been approved and residents can expect to pay into a 5% total increase.
The levy, which was approved by Cleveland City Council Monday, Dec. 2, is largely unchanged from the preliminary levy voted on in September. The total levy comes in at an identical amount of $324,712 with only a few line items reapportioned between the passage of the preliminary levy and the final resolution.
“I’m really happy with where numbers added up in September and they really haven’t moved from that,” said City Clerk and Treasurer Dan Evans.
The driving cause of the levy increase is the Sixth Street extension project which began this summer. The project is expected to cost the city roughly $13,000 per year for the next 10 years through a $111,000 general obligation bond with the Hometown Bank of Cleveland.
Construction for the project began in August and is expected to last until the spring or summer of 2020. The project will extend Sixth Street from the intersection of Sixth and Columbia Street about 200 feet south. The street will also see a number of other improvements, including the extension of the water main, the installation of a storm sewer and additional diagonal parking. These improvements are expected to benefit Cleveland Elementary School, which is located on Sixth Street and is looking to build a new parking lot.
A number of other improvements are designed to help people better access the school. This includes the addition of an 8-foot wide sidewalk to run adjacent to the curb and site of the future parking lot, as well as a replacement of the pedestrian ramp at the southernmost entrance of the school to meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
At the council meeting Mayor Don McCabe expressed satisfaction with the project and how the city was handling the cost.
“That’s pretty good to put that road in,” said McCabe. “Obviously, the school covered nearly half, but as long as they were able to cover that we were able to keep the total increase in that 5% range, which is typically not what we would have had in a normal year with that type of project.”
The only significant change between the preliminary budget and final budget was that city staff moved funds from street maintenance and repair to operating transfers. The street maintenance and repair budget was reduced from $30,500 to $14,000 and increased the operational transfers budget to $26,500. Evans pointed out that it was unrealistic that the city would spend $30,000 on street repairs and the funds in the operational transfers budget could be save for future repairs.
“The reason for all this is that we need to start getting funds building up for the public works department for mill and overlay, vehicle expense, if there’s any other maintenance issue that comes up,” said Evans. “The idea is to start squirreling money away as a way of building up this fund so we can start coming up with a schedule on how to allocate that through a couple year process to get road repair and things of that nature.”