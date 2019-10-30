Le Sueur-Henderson is another step closer to winning the Section 2AA North Subsection volleyball tournament. The Giants, seeded No. 2, claimed victory over Waseca, seeded No. 3, 3-0 in the second round of the tournament Oct. 30 at Mankato East.
“It feels really good, really good. Super excited,” said LS-H Coach Stacey Feser. “They executed very well tonight. We were pretty quick on our offense. We mixed it up a lot, which was helpful for us — kind of threw them out of whack a little bit. I would say that really helped. Pushing our offense was the key tonight.”
The Giants took to the court with a mind to win. They grabbed the first few points of the set and kept up the lead as Waseca tried to catch up. Aiding the Giants on offense was senior outside hitter Morgan Goettlicher, who became the team’s top hitter with 22 kills and a kill percentage of 0.421.
“It was good to just come out and play well right away,” said junior setter Halle Bemmels. “We came out with a lot of energy which was good to see. And I think we came out and played to the best of our ability.”
Bemmels helped run a strong offense-to-defense system for the Giants; she had 38 assists and seven digs, while collecting four kills on 10 attempts. Her performance helped the team’s other major hitters including senior outside hitter Lauren Gregerson and junior middle hitter Zoe Thomson, who both went four for 10 on kills and junior outside hitter Allison Schwandt, who landed four out of six attempts.
“Morgan hit awesome,” said Feser. “Brianna [Sippo], actually, who goes in back row for Morgan, hit awesome as well. So [I’m] really happy with her. And Halle, our setter, always does well. Makes the team click.”
With a strong all-around offense, the Giants were able to keep up with Waseca’s best hitters and took the first set 25-20.
The Giants came out even stronger in the second. With a string of five kills in the opening, LS-H had already built a strong lead. The team continued its robust offensive game along with an energetic defense, preventing Waseca from landing kills.
The Giants’ top defensive players included senior libero Callie Joe Miller with 10 digs, Lauren Gregersen with eight, sophomore right hitter Julia More with eight and junior defensive specialist Brianna Sippo with six. LS-H broke out with a decisive 25-13 victory in the second.
In the third set, LS-H and Waseca were neck-and-neck. The two teams were all tied up through the first half of the set, with Waseca overtaking LS-H at one point, but the Giants slowly built up a lead and focused on remaining just 3-5 points ahead.
“I think just staying focused on hitting the next point, you know?” said Bemmels on the team’s strategy. “You can get caught up in winning the whole game, but we just needed to take it point by point. Not let runs get to us or anything.”
At the end of the second set, the Giants collected a 25-18 win and earned their second subsection victory.
Le Sueur-Henderson faces off against St. Peter at 6 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 31 at New Prague for a Halloween night match. The team is feeling optimistic about their chances.
“They were our first match of the season, and we beat them, so I’m hoping,” said Feser. “They looked pretty good earlier this evening, so we’ll have some things to work on in practice tomorrow, but I feel good.”
“I think it will be a super fun atmosphere to play in,” said Bemmels. “I’m really excited. There will be a lot of energy, and I’m just hoping we can bring our game and focus on our side, and I think we can do it.”
The winner of the New Prague match will move onto the final round at Mankato East at 7:45 p.m. Saturday Nov. 2.