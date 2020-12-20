Santa Anonymous and Adopt-a-Family have been staples of the Christmas season for those in need, but this year’s gift giveaway came in a different package — curbside pickup.
Lines of cars wheeled through the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot in Le Center on Dec. 13 to benefit Santa Anonymous and Adopt-a-Family’s third year of joint gift giving. It was a new way of contact-free giving to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic, but volunteers still came together to ensure that everyone in the community could celebrate the holidays.
“We always have so many energetic and helpful volunteers,” said Santa Anonymous Coordinator LuAnn Leach. “We are very grateful to the many donors that look forward to helping each year.”
Volunteers kept the giveaway going for six hours, distributing around 450 bags of toys, clothing and essentials to 225 families in need. Typically, the gifts would be donated by schools, organizations and individual members of the community, but to pull off the curbside distribution, the bags of Christmas cheer had to be delivered a little differently.
Parents could no longer come into the church to pick up their gifts for their children, so instead each family was registered, assigned a number and submitted a Christmas list of toys and essential items they wanted this year. Volunteers with Le Sueur County Human Services then used these lists to shop for specific items and placed them in numbered bags. Families would then drive up to the curbside and show their number to receive their bags and go.
“The advantage is every family receives a similar number of items,” said Leach. “I think the shoppers enjoyed finding things parents specifically identified.”
Santa Anonymous, which is hosted by Le Sueur County Human Services, has been running since 1977 when Phylis Harrison, with the Minnesota Valley Action Council (MVAC), reached out to the Jaycee Women group to start a gift giving organization in Le Sueur County. While the Jaycee Women group has since been dissolved, Santa Anonymous remains strong with the help of determined volunteers.
What started with a three-day event to service 50 families has reduced in days yet multiplied in impact. It is now a one-day, six-hour marathon, serving hundreds with the help of volunteers and donations from the community.
Adopt-a-Family partnered with Santa Anonymous three years ago and provides registered families in communities, like Le Center, Le Sueur, Kasota, Waterville and New Prague, with gifts and essentials, like clothing and personal care items for teens tailored for each specific family.
This year, the two charities had some extra help to organize the curbside pickup. The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse and the Le Center Police Department volunteered to watch traffic as parents rolled in.
Though it was a different process, Leach thought that the curbside pickup offered an easy way for families to participate.
“The distribution itself is easier, because parents might have to be here five to 10 minutes before they get their number called and they pick up and go,” said Leach. “When they came inside the church, they might have to spend more time picking out what they need.”