Municipal Liquor stores in Cleveland and Le Center reported profitable sales in 2019, despite of declining profits statewide.
State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2019 Municipal Liquor Sales Report in December. The statewide report shows trends, ranking and comparisons among on- and off-sale liquor operations, such as the Le Center Muni and Cleveland Municipal Liquor.
Le Center's total sales in 2019 were $854,000 with a net profit of $72,000, down from 2018's $868,000 in sales and $99,000 in net profit. Cleveland's sales on the other hand increased, rising from $202,000 to $217,000 between 2018 and 2019. However, Cleveland's net profits fell amid increasing operational expenses, dropping from $3,800 in net profits in 2018 to $2,466 in 2019.
Cleveland City Administrator Dan Evans pointed to Julie O'Malley, the recently appointed head bartender of Cleveland Municipal Liquor, as the reason for the bar's increasing sales.
“O’Malley took on a more active role of promoting, reaching out to local musicians and trying to get performances in there and building a clientele base a little bit more than in years past," said Evans. "I would say, in part, this has to do with her natural drive wanting the muni to succeed."
"Over there, we operate on tight margins," Evans added. "In the last two years, we’ve been in the black. If we can cut even, great, but if we have the ability to make a few thousand at the year end that’s even better."
According to a press release from the State Auditor’s Office, the state as a whole has seen an increase in liquor sales. In 2019, municipal liquor store sales in Minnesota totaled $372.1 million, a 3.3% increase from 2018’s $320.2 million.
For Minnesota, municipal liquor operations that were opened all of 2019, gross sales ranged from $122,042 in Elmore to $16.3 million in Lakeville.
Among municipal liquor stores located in south central Minnesota, Le Center was ranked second out of the eight locations making up the region when looking at net profit as a percentage of sales, while Cleveland ranked fourth. This was 8.4% in Le Center and 1.1.% in Cleveland. Mapleton led the region with net profit of 11.2% and Lewisville ranked third at 7.7%. Four cities in the region — Hanska, Sharburn, Butterfield and Elmore reported losses ranging between - 0.9% to -11.9%.
Across the state, again referring to net profits as a percentage of sales, Le Center was ranked 47th and Cleveland was ranked 144th out of 182 municipal liquor operations.
Combining the net profit of all municipal liquor operations, the total came out to $27.9 million in 2019, according to the report. Compared to 2018, that total represents a decrease of $1.1 million, or 3.9%. For on-sale operations specifically, net profits rose 0.1% from 2018, totaling $3.5 million in 2019. As for off-sale operations, the total net profits decreased by $1.1 million, or 4.4% from 2018. In 2019, the off-sale net profits totaled $24.4 million, according to the report.
“Understanding the different purposes of municipal liquor stores across Minnesota is important when reading these reports,” Blaha said in a press release. “Given COVID-19, differentiating on-sale stores from off-sale stores will matter more than ever when looking at next year’s numbers.”
Thirty-three cities in greater Minnesota reported net losses for 2019, as indicated in the report. That’s five fewer than 2018.
While only 18 of the 182 municipal liquor operations listed in the report are from the metro area, these operations represent 35% of total statewide sales and 32.9% of the municipal liquor operations’ net profits. The report indicates metro area municipal liquor operations averaged sales of $3.4 million in 2019 while the operations in greater Minnesota averaged $1.4 million in sales.
A 2020 audit of liquor sales won't be available until late 2021, but Evans speculated that, like many businesses, Cleveland Municipal Liquor's profits suffered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It’s really hard to quantify what the potential loss could be, because we haven’t bought as much product as we normally do for the on-sale side," said Evans. "Currently, we’re not selling on-sale, but our off-sale is still operating. It really could be anybody’s guess where we’re going to be at the end of 2020."
The complete 2019 report is available to view at: bit.ly/34D4yEC.