Two longtime residents of Le Center were named grand marshals of the 2020 Le Sueur County St. Patrick’s Day Festival.
On Sunday, Jan. 26, Don and Mary Louise Hayden, who have spent 30 years with the American Legion, were given the title at the Grand Marshal’s Brunch at the Le Center Legion.
“These two have been pillars of the Le Center community, and Don has been involved in the American Legion organization at the local, state and national levels,” said Matt Walskog, a member of the Le Sueur County St. Patrick’s Day Festival board.
"Our organization has strong ties with American Legion Post 108, where our events are held," said Walskog. "Don has proudly represented the American Legion at the local, state and national level. We felt strongly that the Haydens epitomized what it meant, not only to be from our area, state or nation, but also what it meant to proudly represent Irish heritage."
The Hayden family was pleased to receive the title.
“It was significant, it was great, it’s an honor,” said Don Hayden. “I’ve been involved in Le Center here for over 30 some years. We haven’t lived here that long, but I’ve been to every St. Pat’s parade stuff over the years.”
“It’s very exciting,” added Mary Louise Hayden.
The St. Patrick’s Day Festival is a favorite of not just Don and Mary Louise, but the whole Hayden family. This Irish family has sported many St. Patrick’s Day grand marshals in the past. Don’s cousin and his wife were grand marshals for the St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Belle Plaine and his uncle was one of the earliest grand marshals to take part in the Le Sueur County St. Patrick’s Day parade.
“We do have a bit of a history of the Irish,” said Don. “We had a full afternoon, a lot of congratulations. It’s a wonderful deal so I’m waiting to be involved in the parade and all the other things. It will be busy for a while but I can handle that.”
The Hayden family has traveled to a lot of places over the years, but Don says the festival in Le Center is one of the best St. Patrick’s Day events he’s been to.
Don grew up in and graduated from Le Center in 1958 while Mary Louise was a New Prague native that graduated from the area in 1957. The two met while in high school and wedded in 1961 when Don was on leave from the military. Don served between 1958 and 1962 in the Navy and finished his tour of duty in California while stationed with the marines. During this time, Mary Louise graduated from medical school to become a registered nurse, a career she practiced until her retirement.
The two got married when he was on leave in 1961, before he went back to California to finish his tour of duty..
After Don left the service, the couple moved to South Minneapolis and later New Hope and Plymouth, Minnesota where they would raise their two sons. Don was a natural salesman and found plenty of work in the mortuary business and then wholesale optical business.
“I was in sales basically my whole life, which is how I keep moving on all the time,” said Don. “I’ve been on the road a lot. I’ve gone everywhere and done everything.”
Don carries that energy with him today. When the couple moved back to Le Center in 1991, they were quick to get involved in the community. The two have spent many years with the Le Center Legion where Don has run the Color Guard. Don also began working with city economic development and today is the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce. He still gets up and gets ready to go to the city hall at 5 o’clock every morning.
They say opposites attract and that’s certainly the case for the Haydens. While Don rushes from place to place, Mary Louise is more of a homebody, though she’s always up for a game of bridge with her friends or a trip to the Legion with Don.
As grand marshals, the two are excited to see this year’s St. Patrick’s Day festival come together.
“The culmination of all of this is the parade,” said Don. “The weather is sometimes an issue, but it brings everyone together. The streets are packed with people in celebration. They come from all over.”