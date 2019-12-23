For Le Sueur County residents, 2019 was a year that saw the beginnings and completions of ambitious projects, legal and political controversies and its fair share of rain.
Le Sueur County started street, sewer and broadband projects and just completed a new Justice Center, while the Cleveland School District has just begun improvements based on a bond referendum as Le Sueur-Henderson prepares its own. Debates over issues like streets, recycling and sewer were at the forefront for communities including Le Sueur, Le Center, Henderson and Cleveland.
Here are the top stories that defined Le Sueur County in 2019.
1. Le Sueur County Historical Society under new leadership after contentious legal battle
Following a year-long lawsuit, the Le Sueur County Historical Society voted in new leadership in May. However, with many of its assets deteriorating, the LCHS remains shaken by financial insecurity.
After internal allegations of financial mismanagement, tensions at the society hit their peak during an Oct. 7, 2017 annual meeting when an opposition group of LCHS members led by Bill Stangler claimed that historical society board member Jenifer Morsching was defeated in a vote.
However, LCHS coordinator Kathy Burns, the board of directors, and attorney Jennifer Urban said the meeting was not legitimate.
A group of 16 historical society members filed suit against the nonprofit in February 2018, asking Le Sueur County District Court Judge Mark Vandelist to force the nonprofit to share financial documents and bylaws and hold “democratic” board elections. The suit ended with Jenifer Morsching, her mother Donna Morsching, Kathy Burns and Evelyn Fierst terminated from the board.
In May, 2019, Stangler was elected Historical Society president. Life member Dean Pettis has continued to serve as vice president and membership chair, while Bonnie Reak and Ruth Collins were elected treasurer and secretary respectively. Also serving on the board are Lois Mack, Bryce Stenzel, Richard Bennett, Mike Frederick and George Luskey.
The historical society’s troubles are far from over. When Vandelist placed the organization into receivership in March, receiver Robert Kugler discovered the no-profit was low on cash, with the organization’s largest fund, the art fund, totaling just over $100,000 while the other four combined made up less than $35,000. Meanwhile several of the society’s assets, including a Waterville House and the historic Ottawa Township brick church, have fallen into disrepair with the Waterville house experiencing a mold infestation and the Ottowa church needing repairs to its steeple and roof.
At a June meeting, Stangler was optimistic that the historical society could move forward with a growing number of volunteers and regain the trust of the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners. Stangler had requested the county grant $61,000 to the society on June 25 to keep the organization afloat, but the board granted just $30,000 to the nonprofit.
2. Flooding leads county to declare state of emergency, Henderson to pursue road lift
This year brought one of Le Sueur County one of its wettest seasons yet, with flood waters hitting several communities, including Henderson and Waterville.
Henderson was hit especially hard by flooding this year. The community saw the main roads in and out of the town, including Hwy. 93 and County Road 6, shut down multiple times due to flooding. Hwy. 93 was closed for a total of 62 days out of the year, halting commerce and preventing children from attending school.
Flooding became so frequent that Henderson even coined its own tongue-in-cheek celebration of the rising waters with Flood Fest, a citywide event featuring flood-themed food, live music, children’s activities and a photo booth with a “road closed” sign.
The frequent flooding has also led Henderson to seek help from the Minnesota Legislature. City and Sibley County officials met with the Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee to share their proposal for a $14 million lift to Hwy. 93, the reconstruction of 3.4 miles of road and a replacement of Rush Creek bridge as well as a $16 million lift to County Road 6, which would reconstruct 4.3 miles of roadway.
According to updates from Mayor Paul Menne, the city has the Legislature’s attention, it’s just a matter of waiting to see if Henderson is one of the projects lawmakers fund with a $5 billion binding bill, which is expected to be drafted in February.
Flooding has been an issue not just in Henderson, but countywide. The Le Sueur County Commissioners declared a state of emergency twice this year. The first declaration was in April for damages across the county caused by spring flooding and the second in July after the streets of Waterville were hit with waters overflowing from Lake Tetonka and Upper Sakatah Lake, costing the towns of Waterville and Elysian more than $2 million.
They finally experienced some relief when in October, Gov. Tim Walz authorized disaster relief funds that would cover up to 75% of the damages to Waterville and Elysian.
3. Cleveland School District begins construction on facilities, street extension
Following the passage of a bond referendum in 2018, the Cleveland School District got to work transforming its facilities.
At the end of May, 2019 Cleveland Public School celebrated the start of construction on a $19.5 million expansion to the school which includes additional classrooms, a cafeteria, STEM and Ag/Tech labs, which were supported in the referendum by over 200 votes, as well as a gymnasium, locker rooms, mechanical room, and a weight room, which were passed by 35 votes. The improvements were approved after two failed referendum attempts by the Cleveland School Board.
The Cleveland School District also dedicated funds to share in the costs of a new Sixth Street extension project by the Cleveland City Council that began construction in August. The project is expected to cost the city $13,000 for the next 10 years and will extend Sixth Street from the intersection of Sixth and Columbia Street about 200 feet south.
The street will also see a number of other improvements, including the extension of the water main, the installation of a storm sewer and additional diagonal parking. These improvements are expected to help Cleveland Public School, which is located on Sixth Street, in its goal of building a new parking lot.
The project is expected to be completed in 2020 and will also feature a number of other improvements are designed to allow better access the school. This includes the addition of an 8-foot wide sidewalk to run adjacent to the curb and site of the future parking lot, as well as a replacement of the pedestrian ramp at the southernmost entrance of the school to meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
4. Le Sueur County Justice Center opens its doors
One of the county’s largest undertakings opened its doors this year, completely transforming the resources available to the County Sheriff’s Office.
At a price tag of more than $36 million, the Justice Center, a 93,000 square foot complex that now rests on Commerce Drive in Le Center, was an ambitious undertaking designed to modernize the facilities Emergency Management, the County Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, the jail and dispatch, the District Court and Court Administration, the Drug Court, Probation and the Public Defender’s Office, which all share the building.
The new building comes with space and equipment that previous buildings lacked. For the police, the building contains new facilities including a fitness center, an evidence room, two interrogation rooms, — one for soft interrogations and one for hard interrogations such as those suspected of violent and sexual crimes — a garage capable of holding eight squad cars and a dispatch room three times the size of the previous, with touch screen monitors that can observe the entire building. Many of these resources were unavailable in the former building for the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Department.
The Justice Center also features a completely new layout for the jail. The space is outfitted with 40 cells with a maximum occupancy of 80 inmates and is now handicap accessible. Doors feature large bumps to prevent inmates from hiding in the doorway. The jail is in a cylindrical layout with a control room in the center, allowing staff to monitor the jail from all directions. It also features new mental health infrastructure, including a room where inmates can receive prescribed medication.
Other new additions to the justice center include a security checkpoint with a metal detector for visitors looking to access the court and jail, video kiosk visitation rooms which replace face-to-face meetings with inmates, video screens in jury boxes that will allow attorneys to use more visual aids and glass penalty box in the courtroom reserved for defendants in arraignment hearings.
5. County begins construction on West Jefferson Lake sewer project
Le Sueur County broke ground this year on a project that will connect around 140 homes to the city of Cleveland’s Sanitary Sewer System.
The West Jefferson Lake sewer project was an undertaking eight years in the making. The project’s origins date back to 2011 when a consultant hired by the county estimated that between 52% and 66% of septic systems surrounding German and Jefferson lakes were compliant with government regulations.
Residents with non-compliant sewer systems wanted to find their own solution and elected have their individual systems improved while joining the Cleveland sewer system.
On Aug. 15, the county began work which would connect each property that has elected to join the Cleveland sewer system to a new grinder pump station. That station will pump waste to a main lift station north of West Jefferson Lake, by the intersection of 464th Street and 285th Avenue. The main lift station will then connect to the Cleveland Wastewater Treatment Ponds, where the wastewater will receive its final treatment.
The project comes in at a total cost of $6.2 million. In July, the Le Sueur County Commissioners accepted a bid of $4.99 million from Ellingson Drainage Inc. for work on the low pressure sewer system. Of those costs, $4.87 million is being paid for with a Point Source Implementation Grant (PSIG) from the state. An additional $1.2 million Clean Water SRF loan will be paid off over the next 12 years through assessments on the properties connected to the new station.
6. County takes control of former Hwy. 112, moves forward on improvement
Nearly all the steps are in place for an upcoming 2020 street project that will transform the streets in and outside the city of Le Sueur.
This year, Le Sueur County and the city of Le Sueur worked together to create the final plans for a $13 million renovation that will encompass former Hwy. 112, now County Road 22, and adjacent streets in Le Sueur.
Construction is planned to cover 3.5 miles of roadway and 30 intersections in town, taking place in stages from 2020 and 2021. Many of the roads serviced will receive a full reconstruction that includes improvements to street lighting, pedestrian trails, sanitary and storm sewers and water mains.
Improvements will stretch from County Road 22 (112 Turnback) to County Road 115 to Ferry Street; Ferry from Elmwood to S Fourth Street; S Fourth Street from Ferry to Bridge Street; Bridge from S Fourth Street to N Main Street; and Commerce Street from Market Street to the Hwy. 169 ramp. Also covered by the project is Ferry Street between Elmwood Avenue and Kingsway Drive; Ferry between S Fourth Street and S Second Street; and S Second Street from Ferry to Bridge Street.
Around half of the project costs, $6.5 million, are to be paid by the city of Le Sueur using county and local funds, special assessments on benefitting properties and utility funds.
As part of the project, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has ceded control of Hwy. 112 to Le Sueur County which was renamed County Road 22.
Though many Le Sueur residents have expressed approval of the construction plans, the project was not without controversy. A group of residents on Coventry Road filed a petition opposing plans to connect the dead end on Coventry to Elmwood Ave. Residents feared that connecting the roads would create a dangerous intersection, especially with the frequency of speeding drivers on Elmwood. A speed study conducted by Le Sueur County confirmed that 85% of vehicles were driving at speeds at or below 40 mph on a 30 mph section of road that would intersect with Coventry and 15% were driving above 40 mph.
At an Oct. 28 meeting, the Le Sueur City Council ordered the project plans with the Coventry intersection, contingent on MnDOT reviewing the safety of the intersection.
Construction on the project is expected to begin between May and June 2020, with the county going out to bid in February.
7. Le Center remains torn over public or private recycling service
After Le Sueur County withdrew financial support from the Le Center recycling plant, the town has been divided over what the future of recycling in the city should look like.
Le Center City Council is considering two options: continue the city’s current garbage and recycling system and add security to keep non-residents out of the recycling center or hire a contractor that residents can voluntarily do business with to pick up their trash and recycling. The council, which expressed uncertainty on what they should do, held a public hearing on Oct. 9 but found that the public was just as conflicted as they were.
For many residents, particularly those who live alone or are retired, the current blue bag system has been a cost effective and convenient way of getting rid of trash and recycling. For some residents, moving to a private contractor would increase what they pay for recycling by a factor of 10.
Others in support of the current system pointed out that curbies that would come with a private contractor would be an eyesore and even a city ordinance limiting how long they could be outside would do little to solve the issue. One resident also noted the blue bag system gives area residents with developmental disabilities meaningful work with the Le Sueur County Developmental Services which provides the blue bags.
However, for other residents, those with families and those who operate businesses out of their homes, a private contractor could end up being cost effective and much more convenient than having to drive down to the recycling center to drop off their recyclables. Many reported having a large buildup of trash and recyclables because they couldn’t make it to the center when its hours are open. One resident also pointed out that the blue bags were a health hazard without containers like curbies because it was too easy for trash and bacteria to spread.
The debate on recycling is set to continue into 2020, when Le Sueur County will end its financial support. The city of Le Center is expected to hold another public hearing early next year after the council has determined the costs of hiring a contractor.
8. Le Sueur and Henderson Communities dissolve MRVPUC
After months of negotiations, the cities of Le Sueur and Henderson ended the two communities’ joint management of the waste treatment facility.
On Nov. 30, the Minnesota River Valley Public Utilities Commission, which was started through a Joint Powers Agreement signed by both cities in 2005, was no more. The agreement between the cities broke down after Le Sueur councilors felt that the monthly MRVPUC meetings were preventing staff at the facility from making decisions in a timely manner.
The dissolution gave Le Sueur full ownership of the lift station on Henderson Station Road and all other wastewater facilities located downstream. Le Sueur also agreed to pay off $1.2 million out of the $1.8 million Henderson owes in loans the city took out to pay for the station. Henderson will pay off the rest of its loans to Le Sueur in monthly payments of $4,279.07 for the next 20 years.
Henderson residents will also be charged $1.20 by Le Sueur for every 1,000 gallons of wastewater treated by the facility through Dec. 31, 2020 and the rates will continue to be adjusted based on inflation.
The new agreement also comes with limits on how much wastewater Henderson can consume. With a season of intense flooding this past year, Henderson averaged 295,000 gallons of wastewater a day. Now, the cities are working to cut the city’s wastewater consumption nearly in half to 168,000 gallons a day through a “phase-in plan,” to give Henderson time to improve its infrastructure. In 2020, a limit will be set for 250,000 gallons a day, 200,000 gallons for 2021 and for 2022, the limit will drop to 168,000. Henderson will be charged $1.10 for every 1,000 gallons over the limit.
In addition, maintenance costs on the lift station will be shared between the cities based on how much water each city uses that goes through the facility. Since Henderson uses 100% of the water, the city is currently stuck with paying for 100% of the maintenance costs. While Henderson covers the bill, Le Sueur will cover the labor if work on the lift station is needed.
9. LS-H School Board enlists help from community for 2020 referendum
Throughout the year, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board has pressed forward with a referendum that could bring a new educational facility to the district.
The district has reported serious problems with aging utilities including electricity, heating, ventilation and plumbing in all three schools, which are operating far beyond their life expectancy. Utility expenses per student in the district are currently at $1,100, above the state average of $1,038 and above other neighboring districts including GFW, Cannon Falls, New Ulm, Tri-City United, Jordan, New Prague Area, Belle Plaine, Cleveland and Sibley East.
The School Board continued to push for a referendum after a districtwide survey to 3,000 households found that 56% of respondents were supportive of a bond referendum to update the district’s schools.
Following the survey, the board created a Facility Task Force made up of members of the Le Sueur and Henderson communities responsible for making a recommendation to the board for the referendum. The task force has met eight times since September and at its latest meeting in December began to discuss its options.
The task force didn’t feel prepared to make its final recommendation in December and delayed the decision to January 2020. However, the task force did come to several points of agreement. Rather than a referendum just focused updating the school utilities, the task force felt that one of the buildings should be replaced with a new educational space. Options being considered by the task force include replacing Hilltop with a new elementary school and closing Park or replacing Hilltop with a Career and Technical Education (CTE) building and replacing Park with a new elementary school.
However, the costs for these proposals were higher than what the task force initially anticipated. Performing maintenance on Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School and building a new elementary at the Hilltop site could cost around $50 million, while replacing Hilltop with a CTE center, updating the high school and constructing a new elementary at the Park site could cost closer to $60 million.
10. County pursues high-speed broadband
High-speed internet could be just around the corner for Derrynane and parts of Lexington, Lanesburgh and Montgomery Townships if Le Sueur County is awarded state funds to expand broadband.
At an Aug. 27 board meeting, the Le Sueur County Commissioners partnered with internet service provider Bevcomm to expand its fiber optic cable network in the area, committing $300,000 to the company in 2021 as long as the state provides funds for the project.
Between 2019 and 2020, the state of Minnesota is offering $40 million in grants for counties to expand their high-speed internet capabilities. It would not be feasible for the county to pursue rural broadband without a grant of at least $1 million according to a study by Finley Engineering.
Currently, 3,253 households and businesses in the county depend on wireless internet speeds below the Federal Communications Commission’s standards for broadband. Raising those speeds could provide benefits beyond just entertainment according to the county. These benefits include giving students a way to complete schoolwork and classes digitally, farmers a way to use agricultural equipment and sensors connected to the internet, and doctors and patients a way to connect with one another online and could incentivize private investment in the area.