In a fantastic finish for the Tri-City United clay target team, the Titans exited the state tournament on June 25 with just one point shy of the state championship. Tri-City United’s team score of 483 out of a possible 500 earned the Titans second place out of 40 teams competing. First place was awarded to Red Wing with a score of 484 points and Alden-Conger received third place with 482 points.
In each scoring session, shooters tested their accuracy against four rounds of 25 targets each. Preston Anderson scored 94 points off of 23 targets in the first round, 22 in the second, 24 in the third and 25 in the fourth.
Bryce Blaschko scored 97 points over 23 targets in the first round, 25 in the second, 24 in the third and 25 in the fourth.
Lukas Dietz collected 98 points with 24 in the first, 25 in the second, 24 in the third and 25 in the fourth.
Jonathan Hurd finished with 95 points, shooting 24 targets in the first round, 25 in the second and 23 in the third and fourth.
Wyley Petersen capped off the team round with three perfect rounds, leading the team with 99 points. Petersen began with 24 points in the first round, before shooting 25 targets in each consecutive round.
The Titans also had two shooters - Wyley Petersen and Dylan Fox - qualify for the individual high gun. Petersen entered the tournament ranked 36th in the state with a season average of 24.1. Wyley tied with 12 other shooters for 30th place in the state tournament with a total score of 95.
Fox was ranked 51st in in the state with a season average of 23.9. In the state tournament, Fox tied with five other shooters to be ranked 43rd in the high gun with a final score of 94. In total, 92 shooters competed in the high gun.
The team qualified for the state championships in Alexandria after placing second in the class 8A section conference. Wyley Petersen and Dylan Fox ranked first and second in the individuals respectively.