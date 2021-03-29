Police in the Le Sueur area haven been alerted to a number of crimes in recent months related to mail fraud and phone scams.
During the month of February, the Le Sueur department saw several reports of checks being stolen from residents’ mail. The police received word from residents who had left checks in their mail to be picked up by the Post Office only to discover that the checks were gone before the mailman came to the neighborhood. Mail was not just stolen in Le Sueur County, but Nicollet County and Scott County as well.
No new mail thefts have been reported to Le Sueur Police in recent weeks, but Captain Aaron Thieke had advice for residents that may still be concerned.
“The best practice to avoid that would be, anytime you pay your bills, if you have an option to pay the bill online or electronically, that’s a good practice,” said Thieke. “Otherwise, you can mail any outgoing mail that you have that includes a bill or a check at a secure post office box at the post office or any location that has the blue post office box. That’s secured so nobody can get at that.”
Residents can also sign up for informed delivery with the US Postal Service, which allows customers to preview their mail, track packages and schedule a missed delivery.
While there hasn’t been a report of mail theft in recent weeks, phone scams remain a routine year-round issue in Le Sueur, Le Center and all across the nation, and it becomes a bigger issue during tax filing season.
“They use computer spoofing calling software, so it makes it look like it’s coming locally from a Le Sueur County number, neighboring community number or something close by,” said Thieke. “It makes the recipient apt to open that call, because it looks like a local number, even though it’s not.”
Some of the more common calls include messages telling the recipient that they are a victim of identity fraud, that there is a warrant out for their arrest and that they owe money to the IRS.
“One of their tactics is to keep people on the phone; they’re very aggressive,” said Thieke. “They commonly ask you to go purchase large amounts of gift cards from the convenience store, so they’ll ask for Apple gift cards or Nike gift cards, any electronic gift card that can be used over the internet.”
One of the warning signs that a scammer is calling is that no government entity will request personal information, such as your social security number, over the phone. That includes the IRS as well as law enforcement.
“If it’s a suspicious call, and you can’t quite trust the person on the other end, just hang up and confer with someone, whether its law enforcement or a trusted family member, just confer with somebody,” said Thieke.