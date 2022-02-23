Ballot questions that could determine the shape and size of the Le Sueur-Henderson School District are set to be finalized at a March 7 School Board meeting before the upcoming August referendum.
At a work session on Tuesday, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board entered a preliminary discussion on the ballot questions, before it decides which questions and how many should be included in the referendum.
At the forefront of the referendum is a proposal to spend $39.9 million on constructing a 90,000-square-foot K-5 elementary wing to the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School building. If the referendum passes, Park Elementary would be demolished and LS-H would become a K-12 single building district.
Elementary students would largely be separated from secondary students, having their own classrooms, lunchroom, cafeteria and gymnasium. The only shared facility between the elementary and high school sections would be the high school auditorium and a few key resources, like the school nurse and administrative team.
School Board member Joe Roby said the chances of younger students interacting with high school students were very low, since the elementary students would be physically separated from the older classes.
"I have a sixth grader, and they're sharing a lunch room, sharing a commons, sharing an office, sharing the media center, and without any physical barriers, they are separated from all other students," said Roby. "So it's being successfully done here in one building."
In line with the School Board's goal to produce a leaner referendum question, the proposal falls $10 million under the $50 million ballot question presented to voters last November. The prior referendum asked voters to support a two-building district, renovating Hilltop Elementary, demolishing Park Elementary and adding a pre-K-3 wing to LS-H Middle/High School, but the measure was defeated by around 300 votes.
Under the new single-campus plan, Hilltop Elementary would be converted into an alternative learning center that serves the needs of students that have trouble performing in a typical classroom. This transition would not require any referendum dollars. Superintendent Jim Wagner said the district was in the process of putting together a plan and a timeline for the conversion.
An alternative learning center could potentially serve, not only students at Le Sueur-Henderson, but kids in neighboring districts, like Belle Plaine, making the building a revenue-generator for the district.
The School Board is also considering two additional ballot questions to the referendum. If approved by voters, the questions would only go into effect if a majority of the public also passed the bond referendum for a single-campus district.
One question would heighten Le Sueur-Henderson's technical and recreational offerings, funding a 1,000-square-foot expansion to the Career and Technical Education (CTE) programming space and a 6,000-square-foot expansion for the high school gym. The gym and CTE space would each cost about $2.8 million, amounting to $5.6 million in total.
The other proposed question would invest $5.4 million into updating controls, replacing boilers and air handler units and other mechanical and electrical upgrades for school facilities. An additional $1.5 million could also be invested to replace the cracked tennis courts on the school grounds. School Board member Rehm said the proposed mechanical upgrades are facilities improvements that were left out of the previous building remodel.
"Those are pieces of the original referendum that were never done," said Rehm.
As the Le Sueur-Henderson School District struggles with declining enrollment, Rehm said that upgraded facilities were needed to bring more families into the district, especially as surrounding districts have recently made major improvements to their buildings.
“It’s St. Peter, it’s Cleveland, it’s Belle Plaine, it’s TCU, it’s New Prague, Waconia, Sibley East; I can go on and on about the level of facilities,” said Rehm.
"It's not a matter of keeping up with the Joneses for the sake of it," Roby added, "it’s about giving kids all the same opportunities as at these other districts."