Nearly 40 new apartments could be constructed in Le Sueur with financial assistance from the city.
On Sept. 28, the Le Sueur City Council called a public hearing to receive public input on a proposed tax increment financing district on Le Sueur Meadows. The TIF would help reimburse developer CommonBond Communities for the rehabilitation of 40 existing apartments and the construction of an additional 39.
The proposed TIF would last for 26 years, amounting to $740,000 maximum, 95% of which would go to Le Sueur Meadows. The TIF would be awarded in a pay-as-you-go model, which would require CommonBond to finance and complete the project and then receive annual reimbursements based on the increased tax revenue generated by the property annually, up to $28,000 per year.
“It’s a defined commitment,” said TIF Consultant Shannon Sweeney of David Drown and Associates. “They have to pay their property taxes before anything is reimbursed. Only a portion of the property tax revenue gets reimbursed based on the incremental increase in property taxes.”
Le Sueur Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio said that the financial risk of the TIF was on the developer. If CommonBond does not follow through on their commitment, they would receive no dollars from the TIF. If the improvements do not generate as much tax revenue as estimated, then CommonBond would see less in TIF reimbursements than the maximum amount.
The money available to CommonBond through the TIF is much lower than the total project cost, since the value generated by the improvements is less than the price of expenses involved. DiMaggio said that the project is expected to total an estimated $2 million to overhaul existing apartments along with features such as new decks, windows and air conditioning units and to construct the new apartments.
“Unfortunately we’re not going to have enough in the TIF to help them,” said DiMaggio, “But we’re trying to find some funds to help them with the rehab costs.”
No members of the public showed up to speak at the public hearing, whether online or through messages sent by email.
The council did not take a vote on the TIF since the city is still in negotiations with Le Sueur Meadows. The TIF won’t be available for a vote until negotiations are complete, but the continued talks are not expected to impact the terms of the reimbursements.
“I don’t believe the TIF plans will change,” said DiMaggio. “The numbers are what they are. What we’re negotiating right now is the development contract and hopefully that will be done soon.”
If the TIF is approved, Le Sueur Meadows would be required to reserve space for low income residents. City TIF requirements mandate that 40% of the units must be rented to families with incomes at or below 60% of county median income, or 20% of the units must be rented to families with incomes at or below 50% of county median income.
The city has several other ongoing TIFs, including a recently approved TIF District on the Valley Green Square Mall to finance the mall’s redevelopment. Le Sueur Meadows is already in a TIF district established in 2001. $700,000 was awarded, but just $330,000 had been paid. The $700,000 was part of a modification to the TIF in 2005 when the developer had planned to build town homes. Those plans never came to fruition and the TIF district could not generate the full amount. If the new TIF is approved, the current TIF would end.