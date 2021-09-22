For over three decades, Police Chief Robert Pfarr has been the heart of the Le Center Police Department.
Le Center was where he earned his first job as a full-time police officer, and he stayed with the department for the remainder of his 33-year career. Come Dec. 31, Pfarr will be stepping down to retire from policing.
“I enjoy it, but it’s got to the point where, it’s not that I don’t enjoy it anymore, it's just time to get out of it,” said Pfarr.
His retirement marks the end of a career of service to the community that began in June 1, 1988. Pfarr’s journey into the world of policing started in a high school event at what is now Minnesota State University, Mankato. Students picked an area to shadow for the day, and Pfarr followed the law enforcement program. In college, Pfarr initially wanted to be a veterinarian, but decided it wasn’t a match and transitioned to pursuing a career in law enforcement.
“I’ve always had jobs that helped people,” said Pfarr. “When I was in high school, I was a carryout boy at the Red O in Le Sueur. In college, I worked at another grocery store in Le Sueur. I was doing deliveries, cutting meat, stuff like that. I always had those occupations where I served people, and that’s what drew me to law enforcement. Plus, I wanted to do something where I didn’t have an office job. I wanted to drive around and do stuff.”
Out of college, Pfarr worked at Canterbury Downs as part-time officer and also served as a part-time jailer dispatcher for Le Sueur County before starting his career in Le Center.
Through the ages
Back in the 80s, the Police Department was so small it didn’t even have it’s own office. The Le Center PD consisted of a police chief and two full-time officers.
“Back then, our shifts were a lot different,” said Pfarr. “Started at noon, and we were done by early morning. We didn’t have an office, just two file drawers.”
Technology was also limited compared to the present day. While Le Center’s squad cars are currently outfitted with a computer, printer and camera system, for many years, officers worked with a two-way radio, a flashlight and a radar in the vehicle. Pfarr recalled they didn’t even have cages in the squad cars when he started.
Modern technology has not only improved the field tools available to officers, but also the documentation of police records. Before Le Center had access to computers, reports were written or hand typed, and records were not as comprehensive as they are today.
“When I first started, we did very few [reports]. Now we document just about everything we do, but back in the early days, the only time you would actually write a report is if it actually went to court or if it was an accident or something like that,” said Pfarr.
Police resources improved in the early 1990s when Le Center City Hall was remodeled, and an office space was finally created for the department. In the present day, technology has enhanced the tools available to police. But at the same time, Pfarr observed declining interest in police work in the wake of national incidents like the death of George Floyd. In the 1980s, the chief said the department would receive 100 applications for a full-time position, but the last time the department put out a job posting, just 13 candidates applied.
“I think we’re going to go through a down time for a while,” said Pfarr. “We need to get the perception back that police officers do a good service for the community, and we, too, want to go home to our families at night.”
A local leader
Around the time the Le Center Police Department was granted a new office space in the city remodel, Pfarr was promoted from a police officer to police chief, four years into his time with Le Center. In his approach to leadership and policing, Pfarr emphasized putting himself in someone else’s shoes.
“One tidbit I had gotten from the former chief is you don’t give a stern warning and a ticket both, you give one or the other,” said Pfarr. “Those are rules I always live by. And I try to treat people how I would want to be treated if I was in the same position.”
The first part-time police officer Pfarr hired, Dan Steffen, is still with the department as a police sergeant. Over the years, Steffan has worked part-time at other departments, but what made Pfarr notable to him was the trust, freedom and support he put in his officers.
“The main thing that makes Bob stick out, it’s not that other chiefs didn’t trust you, but he lets you do what you want,” said Steffen. “He lets you do your thing, and he stands by what your choice is and what your decision is.”
Before being elected Le Center city councilor and hired as the Montgomery Police Chief, Nathan Hintz said Pfarr was a mentor to him in the Le Center Police Department. Pfarr enabled his officers to continue their training to further their careers, whether it was in narcotics, traffic or another specialty. He also encouraged department members to take courses in leadership. Hintz said those training opportunities helped him reach his current office as a police chief.
“Without him, there’s no way I would be in my position,” said Hintz. “He’s been a mentor to me, and I would say to all of the officers that he’s hired. He’s hired a lot of officers over the years in a part-time capacity and I’m sure he’s started many guys and gals on their careers.”
As a leader of a small department, Pfarr shouldered many responsibilities on top of his role as chief. Without any office staff, Pfarr has been the Police Department’s de facto administrator, juggling investigative duties next to delivering reports to the county attorney’s office and answering calls from the public.
“It’s a small town, so everything falls on him,” said Steffen. “We do something, arrest somebody or something needs to get to court the next day while we’re sleeping — guess what? He’s got to run in, run to the court and do this stuff, make sure that’s done; he’s got to file stuff with the state; he’s got to deal with the Le Center City Council all while taking the calls during the day.”
Pfarr’s presence will be missed on the police force, but Steffen said the police chief deserved his retirement.
“I always told him he needs to wait until I retire, so I don’t have to work for somebody who may not give us as much freedom in our job,” said Steffen. “But I’m also glad to see he retired, because he’s earned it. “
The City Council will convene at some point to discuss the recruitment of a new police chief, said Hintz, but since Pfarr’s retirement was a recent announcement at the Sept. 14 council meeting, the governing body has not yet made plans to hire a new chief.
“After 33 years in law enforcement, Le Center is losing an asset, but it is a well deserved retirement,” said Hintz.