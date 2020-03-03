In February, New Market’s Marko Popovich launched his campaign to represent the people of House District 20A (Scott County and Le Sueur County) in St. Paul. Incumbent Rep. Bob Vogel, R-New Market, has decided to retire and not run for re-election while in his third term in office for the district.
“I want to thank our retiring representative Bob Vogel for his years of service here in district 20A and I hope to continue carrying the torch faithfully,” Popovich stated.
Rep. Vogel’s retirement brought an unexpected candidate vacancy when he announced as much last week Feb. 4. Int he time since launching his bid for the Republican nomination in the district, Popovich said he has already gained support from some area leaders.
“It’s been amazing, the outpouring of support that I have received from Republican party members, current and former colleagues on the New Market Township Board and others in the community,” he said.
He continued, “As your next representative for District 20A, I pledge to fight for the values that are so important to our community. The Democratic party has lost their way, and is pushing an extreme left agenda. They are attempting to increase gas taxes, fund fraudulent social service programs, allow illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses, ram through new firearms control as well as many other things my neighbors in District 20A care about deeply.”
Popovich served two terms on the New Market Township Board.
“I have a proven record of leadership, solid campaign ability and the resources and network to win and beat the Democrat candidate,” he said. “We need someone with the experience and tenacity that I do to be able to step and get to work to fill Rep. Bob Vogel’s shoes.”
“You and I know we need someone to push back the advancement of the radical left agenda of the Democrats. I have the experience to campaign, proven leadership, resources and ability to lay the foundation for a bright and prosperous future for district 20A.”
Popovich is one of three candidates running for the Republican endorsement for House District 20A, also including Cedar Lake Township business owner Alan Mackenthun and Le Sueur bank president and National Guard Col. Brian Pfarr. Le Sueur-Henderson School Board Vice Chair Erina Prom is seeking the Democratic-Farmer-Labor endorsement.