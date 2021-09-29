For the first time in 30 years, the Le Center City Council will be hiring a new chief of police. After more than 33 years with the Le Center Police Department, Le Center Police Chief Robert Pfarr announced at the September City Council meeting he would be retiring at the end of the year.
The announcement drove the council into a special meeting on Tuesday. Joined by City Administrator Chris Collins, City Attorney Jason Moran and Chief Pfarr, the council developed a plan to find a replacement before December.
With just a three-month window to work with, the city is looking to hire a new chief on an expedited timeline. The application process is set to open Oct. 1 through Oct. 22. Advertisements for the job are planned to debut at the beginning of the month on the Minnesota POST Board and League of Minnesota Cities websites and in Le Sueur County News next week.
Nathan Hintz, a Le Center City Council member and the Montgomery police chief, advised his fellow councilors that three weeks would be a sufficient timeline to reach qualified applicants.
“I don’t think you’ll need 30 days to get enough applicants,” said Hintz. “You only have a certain few who want this position and are qualified to do it.”
After the period for applications closes on Oct. 22, a committee made up of Hintz, Collins, Moran and Councilor Christian Harmeyer, who sits on the city’s Law Enforcement Committee, would review the applications between Oct. 25 through 27. On the final day, the committee plans to meet in person and narrow down the prospective candidates to at least three but no more than five.
The top candidates will be scheduled for interviews before the council on the evenings of Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. Council members floated the idea of inviting one or two community members or local business leaders to the panel to provide feedback.
“The way I think is different from the way the mayor thinks — how the council thinks may be different for a business owner,” said Hintz. “It might be worth it to have one or two people sit in on the interviews for community interaction.”
Councilors indicated they would be evaluating prospective candidates primarily on their leadership skills in a series of interviews that may last roughly 30-45 minutes each. After the interviews, the council plans to hold a special meeting on Nov. 8 to offer the job to a select candidate. If the offer is accepted right away, a new police chief could be hired the next day at the Nov. 9 council meeting.
The hiring agreement would be contingent on the applicant undergoing a background check as well as psychiatric and physical evaluations. Chief Pfarr recommended the council turn to a neighboring city’s police department, ideally one outside the county, like St. Peter, to conduct the background check, but he was not opposed to the city turning to a private investigator.
A background check may require up to two weeks before the council hears the results. The council hopes to have a new chief training with Pfarr by Dec. 1, so an applicant would need to be hired in early November to leave enough time to undergo a background check and give their employer a standard two week’s notice. While a background check is unlikely to uncover any disqualifying criminal history, it would inform the council about the applicant’s professional conduct.
“The biggest thing you find out in a background check is how they work with their city councils, how they get along with others and how they treat staff,” said Pfarr.
The police chief indicated he would stay with the city through December and help train a new hire for the position. In the worst case scenario, Mayor Josh Fredrickson proposed that Pfarr could be salaried through the month of January using funds already allocated in the budget, if the city cannot hire a new police chief at the end of the year.