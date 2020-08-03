Those who want to serve their community through local government will have plenty of chances this year.
Dozens of mayoral, council and school district offices across Le Sueur County will be up for election this year and interested parties have until Aug. 11 to file as a candidate. Here are some of the offices up for election.
Le Sueur
The city of Le Sueur has three seats up for election this year on its council, belonging to councilors John Favolise, Mark Huntington and Scott Schlueter. Candidates have until Aug. 11 to file, but as of Aug. 3 only Schlueter had filed to run. Schlueter was appointed to the council on Jan. 27 to fill out the rest of former Councilor Benjamin Rohloff’s term after the former official was vacated.
The mayoral seat, currently belonging to Mayor Gregory Hagg, is also up for election. As of Aug. 3, no candidates have filed for the position. Hagg could not be reached for comment.
The Le Sueur-Henderson School Board also has three seats up for election, belonging to Erina Prom, Brian Kane and Kelsey Schwartz, but no candidates have filed to run. Board Directors Erina Prom and Brian Kane have both announced that they would not seek re-election to the board. Prom is instead running as the DFL-endorsed candidate for Minnesota House Seat 20A in the state Legislature.
Le Center
In the city of Le Center, incumbent candidates Christian Harmeyer and Collin Scott are up for election and both councilors have filed to run.
Mayor Josh Frederickson has not yet filed, but plans to run for what he said may be his final term as mayor. If re-elected, the term would end Frederickson’s 14 years in local government and 10 years as mayor. The mayor said that he was running because he wanted to oversee city projects, including the recent street project as they continue.
“I think we’ve made some great headway and progress in financial stability over the last 10 years, and I just want to see that continue down that path,” said Frederickson.
In addition to the City Council, Tri-City United School District has three seats open for election, but as of Aug. 3 no candidates had filed.
Cleveland
Cleveland has two City Council positions up for election, belonging to Fred Danner and Glenn Beer. As of Aug. 3, no candidates had filed to run for those seats.
The mayoral seat belonging to Don McCabe is up for election as well. McCabe has not yet filed, but said he intends to run again.
“I want to keep involved in the town and keep Cleveland growing,” said McCabe. “I’m just trying to do my part to help the city out.”
Three seats on the Cleveland School Board will be open for election this year including Jenny Hokanson’s, Chris Baker’s and Scott Miller’s. Miller said he will be running for reelection, but Baker will step down at the end of his term. As of Aug, 3, just one person, Michael Omtvedt, has filed for a position on the board.
Kasota
The city of Kasota has two council seats open as well as a special election. Incumbent Roger Renhelt has filed to run for re-election, while Betty Ingalls has filed to run for the mayoral seat currently held by Bridget Klein, who has not yet filed.