A fatal car crash on the intersection of Le Sueur County Road 15 and County Road 22 took the lives of a driver and three passengers on Sunday night, while four survivors were hospitalized.
An investigation by the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office indicated the crash, just north of Cleveland and west of Le Center in Sharon Township, occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. when a 2012 Ford Expedition with seven occupants from California collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a Le Sueur resident. Four of the seven occupants of the Ford Expedition were pronounced dead at the scene: driver John St. John, 54, of Piedmont California, Jill St. John, 56, an unnamed 13-year-old girl and an unnamed 9-year-old boy.
The three surviving passengers were transported to the hospital. Jane Wooster, 41, of California, and a 15-year-old boy were transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center. A 7-year-old boy was transported to the Children’s Hospital.
The driver and lone occupant of the Chevrolet Silverado, Rusbel Marroquin Jr., 41, of Le Sueur, was transported to MCHS Mankato.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol continue to investigate the cause of the crash. An update will be distributed as the investigation is ongoing. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
Assisting agencies included the Le Center Police Department, Le Sueur Police Department, Cleveland Fire Department, Le Sueur Fire Department, Le Center Fire Department, Le Center Ambulance, Montgomery Ambulance, Allina Ambulance and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.