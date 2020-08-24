The Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association has canceled its 47th Annual show, which was scheduled to be held the last weekend of August.
“After working closely with our local county health officials and our members, it has been decided by our Board of Directors that all events hosted by the Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association for 2020 have been canceled. This includes the August auction, the tractor pull during showtime, and the main event the last weekend of August, our 47th annual Pioneer Power Show,” said President Bill Thelemann.
“Because our members are the ones who run each activity on our grounds, we had to keep the safety of our members as well as the public in mind. This year’s Pioneer Power show would not have been the show we would have liked to put on, as most of our buildings, food services and inside exhibits would have not been open to the public due to health restrictions. Therefore, the difficult decision to cancel all of these events was made for public safety reasons.”
The Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association looks forward to a return of the Annual Swap Meet April 23-25, 2021, as well as a fantastic 48th Annual Pioneer Power Show, Aug. 27-29, 2021.
For more information about upcoming Pioneer Power events, please visit: PioneerPowerShow.com or find them on Facebook @LSCPPA.