The city of Le Sueur and Le Sueur County are informing the public that construction of a new gas main is set to begin on Monday, March 30.
The private utility relocation work will run through County Road 22 (Elmwood Avenue) from Ferry Street to south of the cemetery. Michels will be completing the work on behalf of CenterPoint Energy. The purpose of the work is to relocate and replace the existing gas main along Elmwood Avenue in preparation for the upcoming County Road 22 (formerly known as Hwy. 112) street and utility improvement project.
The street project would include repairs and reconstruction on 3.5 miles of roadway and 30 intersections in the city of Le Sueur, including County Road 22 (112 turnback) from County Road 115 to Ferry Street; Ferry from Elmwood to S. Fourth Street; S. Fourth Street from Ferry to Bridge Street; Bridge from S. Fourth Street to N. Main Street; and Commerce Street from Market Street to the Hwy. 169 ramp. Also covered by the project is Ferry Street between Elmwood Avenue and Kingsway Drive; Ferry between S. Fourth Street and S. Second Street; and S. Second Street from Ferry to Bridge Street. In total, the project will cost $15.2 million with the city of Le Sueur covering roughly one third of the costs.
This gas main work is not officially a part of the county/city led project and no roadway closures are planned. Questions may be directed to Eric Yang, CenterPoint Energy project manager, at 612-321-5334. Additional information will be provided prior to the official start of the County/City led County Road 22 street project consisting of individual property mailers and a public open house anticipated in mid-April, pending circumstances with the ongoing pandemic.
The county and city of Le Sueur encourage residents to visit the project website for periodic construction updates: www.thenew22construction.com. There is also the ability to sign-up for email updates planned to be sent throughout construction