One man is dead after an equipment accident Sunday night at a farm near Elysian.
On March 14, 2021, at approximately 8:36 P.M. Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office deputies, along with Elysian Fire and Rescue, responded to a residence in Elysian Township on a report of an adult male pinned between a large round bale and metal framed livestock feeder.
First Responders were able to free the male identified as Martin Jeffery Baker (age 57). Lifesaving efforts were performed, according to the Sheriff's Office release, but Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. Official cause and manner of death is pending an investigation by the medical examiner.