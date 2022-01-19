Just one month after the highly contagious omicron variant was detected in Minnesota, the state is staring down a record-breaking surge of COVID-19 infections. Last week, the state witnessed 10,000 new infections per day, the highest number of daily infections recorded throughout the pandemic.
The rapid spread has forced many Minnesotans in all industries to quarantine after contracting a case themselves or coming into contact with a family member carrying the virus. Many local school districts, like Faribault Public Schools, switched to temporary distance learning over severe staffing shortages. St. Peter Public School District used a flexible learning day to give students five consecutive days out of the classroom amid a spike in staff and student quarantines.
But among all industries in the region, hospitals face the brunt of the challenges brought on by increasing infections. Though preliminary evidence suggests omicron infections are often milder than delta, the variant is spreading at such a scale that hospitals are seeing a flurry of new patients. Between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8, Minnesota hospitals admitted over 1,000 new patients infected by COVID-19.
The wave of omicron infections hit a hospital system already grappling with a surging delta caseload. A total 990 of the 1,013 staffed adult ICU beds according to state tallies and 45 hospitals have their adult staffed ICU beds completely filled.
Because of the infectious nature of the disease and existing staff shortages, hospitals are under even greater pressure. Allina Health, which has clinics in locations across the state, like Faribault and Owatonna, reported that an average of more than 100 staff members were removed from work daily during the first five days of the month because they tested positive for COVID-19 or were awaiting test results.
“The weariness among health care workers and the general public is profound. We empathize and are hopeful 2022 will bring a turning point in this pandemic; however, we need the public to help those who care for us,” said Hsieng Su, MD, Allina Health senior vice president and chief medical executive in a press release. “The Omicron variant appears to sharply spike and then decline. According to the models, things will likely get worse later in January before we see them get better. We need everyone working together to get through this peak.”
Several regional hospitals, including Allina Health and Northfield Hospital + Clinics, have responded to the increased risk of infection by tightening restrictions on visitations. Northfield Hospital + Clinics announced new rules this week barring adult hospital patients from seeing visitors while allowing children and patients with a disability or dementia to have a singular visitor stay with them overnight.
At Ridgeview Medical Center, which has locations in Le Sueur, Waconia and Arlington, COVID-negative adult patients are allowed to see up to two visitors per day. But patients who are COVID-positive or suspected to carry an infection are unable to take in visitors.
Some regions’ hospitals haven’t been as stretched by the omicron surge as others. In the metro area, which has been hit the hardest by Omicron, hospitalizations are at their highest point since November 2020. While greater Minnesota saw an uptick in hospitalizations last week, totaling over 500 new COVID-19 admissions, hospitalization rates are lower than the near 750 weekly average in November, 2021.
South central Minnesota also has the greatest share of available beds. Approximately 17% of adult ICU beds and 20% of adult non-ICU beds are still available. In comparison, a little over 1% of ICU beds in the metro region are open for new patients.
“River’s Edge Hospital has been pretty fortunate, and Nicollet County has been pretty fortunate with hospitalizations. While we have had patients in-house for COVID, we just don’t see the numbers of COVID in-patients that some of the larger hospitals in our region are seeing.” said Stephanie Holden, Chief Marketing Officer for River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter.
“It’s not as serious for most people, the Omicron variant, so we haven’t seen a lot of hospitalizations here for that,” said Holden. “Really, in the last two years, we haven’t seen a high number of COVID in-patients.”
While it’s different circumstances for different facilities in the region, COVID continues to impact in one form or another.
The state’s death toll is now over 11,000, including 29 newly reported deaths Tuesday. Deaths typically follow a surge in cases and hospitalizations. In past COVID-19 waves, it’s been the last of the key metrics to improve.