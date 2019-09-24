At its Sept. 10 meeting, the Le Center City Council voted unanimously to approve the city's preliminary levy of $1.12 million. The levy is up about 1.5% from the 2019 levy of $1.10 million.
The finalized levy will not be approved until December. According to state statute, the city cannot raise the levy any further, but the council can lower it before the levy is finalized.
The levy will be used to fund several major items included in the 2020 preliminary budget. These items will also not be finalized until December and can be dropped before then.
Included in the preliminary budget is $15,000 to spray the streets of Le Center with pesticides. City Council allocated the funds following a public hearing in August, where multiple residents complained to the council about the high concentration of mosquitoes in Le Center during the summer.
However, there’s no guarantee the funds will actually be used. Some councilors, like Mayor Frederickson and Christian Harmeyer, voiced opposition to including it in the final budget. The councilors argued that the pesticides would not do what they are intended to because the city cannot spray people's backyards and that many residents might not want their curbs sprayed or their kids breathing in the fumes.
“I am 100% in support of getting it in the budget for September, but I can’t say I won’t fight to remove it," Frederickson said at the August budget workshop meeting. "If I come down to the ultimate deciding vote, you’ll have to do an awful lot to convince me.”
Several capital improvements were included in next year's budget, too. The council allocated an extra $1,500 to the preliminary parks budget, in case the Parks Department needs to do repairs. One concern of Public Works Superintendent Curt Roemhildt's was the aging, but still operational, scoreboard in Ray Plut Park.
An additional $2,500 was added to the streets budget to pay for a seal coating and mill and overlay on a section of South Lexington Avenue, between the intersections of Lanesburgh Street and Hwy. 99.
Other expenses include a raise for part-time officers in the Police Department who have worked a certain number of hours. Police Chief Robert Pfarr has designed a tiered system at the council's direction in which part-time officers who have worked more hours would see a higher increase in wages, capped at $18 per hour. The move adds $14,000 to the budget for police salaries, up 6% from last year's budget.
The city has also included funds for steel roll-up doors for the municipal pool entrance and chemical storage room. Mayor Josh Frederickson pointed out that these doors would "be cheaper, more efficient and [would] last longer" than the current ones.