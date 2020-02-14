Visitors from all around southern Minnesota are ready to have a blast at Ducks Unlimited’s annual Le Sueur County Gun Bash. On Friday, Feb. 28, the conservation group will gather at the Le Center Legion to give away $15,000 worth of hunting rifles.
This year marks Ducks Unlimited’s fifth annual gun bash. Around 140-150 people attend each year for a dinner and chance to win some limited edition firearms. One of the top prizes includes the Beretta A400 Extreme 12ga, which was named Ducks Unlimited’s 2020 Shotgun of the Year. The organization will also be giving away other hunting and outdoors equipment like Yeti coolers.
Andrew Limmer, regional director of Southern Minnesota Ducks Unlimited, promises that the gun bash is a dinner unlike any other.
“The gun bash style event is fairly unique among our events,” said Limmer, regional director of Southern Minnesota Ducks Unlimited. “I think that, in itself, is a fairly big draw even from a wider area of what we would typically draw from for a Ducks Unlimited event. This is an event where, when you look at the whole Greater Mankato area, really isn’t done anywhere else.”
All of the funds raised at the gun bash go to help Ducks Unlimited promote conservation in the state of Minnesota and at waterfowl flyways. The Le Sueur County chapter is part of the world’s largest nonprofit waterfowl and wetlands conservation groups. The group promotes this mission by restoring watersheds and wetlands and acquiring lands for wildlife.
One of the Le Sueur chapter’s more recent efforts has been restoring Sanborn Lake in Lanesburgh Township. In the last year, Limmer stated that the organization put in a water control structure so the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) could manage the lake’s water levels. The nonprofit has also purchased wetlands and habitats surrounding the lake and opened them up for hunting.
Doors open for the gun bash at 5:30 p.m., and tickets are still available until Feb. 27. A single ticket costs $35 dollars and comes with a meal and a one year Ducks Unlimited membership and subscription to the organization’s magazine. Couples can purchase two tickets for $55 and kids 17 and under can enter with a $25 ticket.
Packages, like the Bronze Sponsor, Silver Package and Gold Package at a cost of $300, $500 and $1,000 respectively come with a one in seven chance in the sponsor only gun raffle, a Ducks Unlimited Sponsor knife and multiple tickets for the gun raffle. With an $800 table package, attendees can reserve a table for eight, raffle tickets for each person and a choice of gun to be given away at their table. More information can be found on the Le Sueur County Ducks Unlimited Facebook Page.
“It’s a great way (to raise funds), whether you’re a conservationist or a hunter or just interested in the outdoors,” said Limmer. “For $35 it’s a great way to come out and check out what we’re giving away and support conservation.”