As the federal vaccine-or-test mandate went into effect this week, the Cleveland Public School voted 3-1 approving a district rule requiring unvaccinated staff members to wear a facemask.
The new policy was approved at a Monday School Board meeting after much debate over an Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) policy on mandatory vaccinations and testing.
Superintendent Brian Phillips presented the MSBA policy, which would have required vaccinated employees to provide proof of their vaccine status and allow employees to use paid leave to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and recover from any possible side effects.
Under the proposed MSBA policy, unvaccinated employees would be required to mask up and then, as of Feb. 9, comply with weekly COVID-19 tests. Employees who are noncompliant would be forced to stay home on unpaid leave and the school district would be required to stay home.
None of the above requirements apply to students.
School Board member Ron McCabe criticized the MSBA proposal as incomplete. The MSBA policy outline included several sections that had not been filled in by the school district. This included portions where the school district would insert a description of their testing procedures and insert the name of a school official who would review vaccination documentation, COVID-19 test results and applications requesting an exemption from masking based on disability or religious/spiritual observance.
“I don’t want to set a policy that says insert description of whatever here. Insert description of how the employees will communicate,” said McCabe. “I don’t want to pass a document that says insert your discretion here. This is not a complete document.”
McCabe also didn’t want to pass a policy while the OSHA vaccine regulations were under the review of the Supreme Court.
Philips responded that while the mandate was in the court, the federal requirements were still in effect at this time. If the School Board and Cleveland school administration did not take steps to fall in line with federal rules, the district could be subject to a fine from OSHA.
He added that the intent was to pass the MSBA policy and at a later date the school district would add revisions to the policy. Under MN OSHA guidelines, organizations have until Feb. 9 to implement mandatory testing.
“Anything that’s added to the document changes. We’ll go back to the board,” said Philips. “All you’re approving is the following pieces in effect in compliance with OSHA’s mandate for those who are unvaccinated. All staff must turn in their vaccine status. Those who are unvaccinated currently must wear a mask.”
Philips proposed the school nurse could be placed in charge of reviewing employee vaccination status and handling exemptions from mandatory masking. But McCabe said he didn’t want a single staff member to play “judge and jury” or take on the burden of making those decisions.
School Board member Nancy Madsen also expressed hesitation over the testing guidance. While the district would have to provide hours of paid leave for employees to get vaccinated, there was no obligation for the school to provide or pay for COVID testing.
“Is there any way the district can provide testing? Because to me, if somebody doesn’t want to get vaccinated that’s whatever. They wear a mask. But they shouldn’t be financially docked or hindered to do testing,” said Madsen.
Madsen motioned to implement the mask requirements of the MSBA policy, requiring all unvaccinated employees to wear a facemask at school, and delay passing a policy on testing requirements until a full School Board was available and the administration had their own testing process outlined.
The motion was passed by the School Board 3-1 with Madsen, Scott Miller and Jennifer Hokanson in favor and McCabe against. Jeff Robb and Andy Jindra were not in attendance.