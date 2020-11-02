The city of Le Sueur saw a new way to trick or treat this Halloween.
On Oct. 30, city organizations and local businesses set up their vehicles at the Aqua Valley Pool parking lot to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. Community members stayed in their cars as a motorcade of around 250 vehicles swung through the parking lot to get their hands on some sweet treats.
A number of community organizations participated, including the city of Le Sueur, Le Sueur Fire Department, HomeTown Bank, First Farmers & Merchants Bank, Cambria, CornerStone State Bank, Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools, Le Sueur Public Library, Corner Drug By Sterling, Your Time Fitness, Aerial Affinity, Le Sueur-Henderson Boy Scout Troop 9328, Le Sueur Cub Scouts, Le Sueur Community Center and the Le Sueur City Police Department.
Everyone was in the Halloween spirit this year. Participating organizations dressed up their vehicles with cobwebs, black cats, candy and some famous characters like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Trick-or-treaters were in their cars, but still showed off their Halloween costumes.
"Thanks to the participating businesses and service organizations, trunk or treating was a huge success.," said Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio. "I heard from numerous attendees how appreciative they were of the event and having a fun opportunity for their kids."