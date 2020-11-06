It was all hands on deck at Nicollet County as the election office prepared to process a record number of absentee ballots. A total of 11,290 ballots, nearly 60% of votes in the county, came through Nicollet’s election offices, requiring the county hire new staff and utilize new space.
“We’re not set up to be one polling place for 20,000 voters,” said Nicollet County Election Administrator Jaci Kopet. “So we took over the county board room and our in-person polling place. We hired extra staff to assist in the backroom area and also helping voters who were voting in-person and even using other county staff from other departments.”
The influx of absentee votes to Nicollet County was about five times the 2,600 mail-in ballots the county received in 2016 and handling a majority of the votes was a first for the election office. In 2016, 85% of the ballots were cast at polling places. Nicollet County hasn’t ever needed outside help to count ballots, but this election, the office hired six extra staff members to count the absentee ballots.
It was a similar story at Le Sueur County, which received more than 7,000 absentee ballots this year, making up around 40% of the vote total. It’s a substantial increase from the ballots received by the county in 2016 and 2018. In 2016, Le Sueur County received 1,772 absentee ballots and 3,619 in 2018.
“Just the volume, the number of voters and the number of absentees — that was all up compared to previous years,” said Le Sueur County Election Administrator Carol Blaschko. “So there was more work as far as the quantity that we had to do than in the past. It took us longer to do that part of it this year than in the normal election.”
“I’ve been here 41 years,” she added. “I’ve never seen it as big as this year.”
Both counties were also receiving some ballots in the days after the election, which are eligible to be counted, pending court decisions in the state.
Counties were at their busiest in the lead up to the election. While they began accepting absentee ballots since Sept. 16, staff had to set aside ballots in a secure area until two weeks before the election. Then those last 14 days, election officials had the task of reviewing ballots, duplicating them if damaged or unreadable by the tabulator and inserting them into the ballot counter. The volume of absentee votes made the work take much longer than usual.
“There were so many moving parts in this election, there was never a dull moment from Sept. 16 on,” said Kopert.
Election night itself was smoother in comparison, though Le Sueur County did not report full results until after midnight. While precinct ballots were being uploaded, the county had to wait to report the results until all absentee ballots went through and rosters were checked to ensure people that voted absentee did not vote at the polls. Typically this would be finished during the day, but Blaschko said some ballots arrived later in the day and people from mail-in ballot districts voting at the courthouse took staff time away from counting.
For Nicollet County, the election night tabulation was fairly normal. Since there was an influx of absentee ballots, there were less people voting at the polls and the ballots did not take up as much time to process as the 14 days counting mail-ins.
“Election day went off without a hitch,” said Kopert. “We were prepared for many situations if anything arised, A lot of hard work and planning before made for a really good election day.”