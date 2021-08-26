Fondly remembered for his competitive spirit, community service and passion for pushing others to succeed, Donald Dickinson left a lasting impression on his students, colleagues and community. The Le Sueur-Henderson High School teacher of 33 years died in his Le Sueur home at 80 years old on Aug. 15, but his spirit lives on in the memory of family and friends.
Born to Donald and Arloine Dickinson on Feb. 2, 1941 in Wadena, Minnesota, Dickinson would go on to have a long career as a high school mathematics and physics teacher at LS-H after graduating Verndale High School in 1959. He was called to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Mathematics from the University of Minnesota and began teaching in 1967.
Dickinson spent his whole teaching career at Le Sueur-Henderson.
A top teacher
As an instructor, Dickinson was frequently described by those who knew him as motivated and dedicated, and he expected that same level of 100% effort from his students. He had a reputation for being tough and had high expectations of his students, but forcefulness stemmed from a desire to motivate his students.
“As a teacher, he got after people and challenged them,” said Bill Schaffer, a former student of Dickinson’s who kept a lifelong friendship with his teacher. “As a student and an athlete, he had a nice balance of that.
Some people maybe got frustrated, but for somebody like myself, it was very influential in helping to push myself athletically and academically.”
Schaffer recalled that, when he was in sixth grade, he lived 3-4 miles outside of town and relied on Dickinson for rides to the open gym to play basketball. Rather than pick Schaffer up directly at his house, Dickinson had Schaffer and another student he would give rides walk a half mile to the end of the gravel road.
“You learned a lesson from that,” said Schaffer. “If somebody’s helping you out, you can meet them halfway.”
Though Dickinson instilled high expectations in his students, colleagues said he met them where they were at. He didn’t need every student to be at an A level, but he did want each student to commit an earnest effort. Dickinson would work with students struggling with the schoolwork and had a soft side that would shine through.
“He had a pretty rough exterior, but when I became the assistant principal and had an opportunity to sit in on some of his classes, I saw he had a real soft spot for all of his students, especially some of the underprivileged students,” said Dave Swanberg. “He would go out of his way to make sure they were provided for whether it was breakfast and lunch.”
That attitude won the respect of many Le Sueur-Henderson graduates over the years.
“All of his students would remember him, all of his colleagues would remember him, and they always respected him,” said former LS-H Superintendent Dave Johnson. “When I went to his wake, there were articles in the paper for students who were interviewed about their favorite teacher and a number of students picked him as their favorite.”
Dickinson was not boastful about himself but took great pride in the success of his students. He was a people person who loved to hear from his former pupils and kept in contact with colleagues well after he retired. Many of the students he once taught became friends of his later in life.
“This summer, people stopped by and visited, and he had a green built in the backyard of his townhome and had some of his groups out there putting; kids that he had in basketball, kids that he had in Life Smarts,” said Janet Dickinson, his wife of 51 years. “We haven’t been out and about, what with COVID, but lots of phone calls and emails. His phone is just absolutely full. I’ve been trying to keep up with all the people he communicates with.”
“He was interested in knowing about people,” Janet added. “There wasn’t anybody he didn’t stop and ask many questions about who they were and what they did and what they thought.”
Donald and Janet Dickinson met as teachers at Le Sueur-Henderson in 1967 and married in 1970. Dickinson was a family man and kept close relationships with his nieces and nephews.
A competitive coach
Dickinson was also known for his highly competitive spirit. It didn’t matter the game, if it was a competition, Dickinson wanted to win.
“Whether it was a pickup game of basketball, or a game of cards or a game of golf, he was super competitive,” said Swanberg. “In those situations, he wanted to get the best out of people, he didn’t want your average game. He really wanted to compete with you while you were at your best.”
That competitive streak made Dickinson a dedicated coach. Over his time at LS-H, Dickinson coached the girls varsity basketball team, ninth grade boys basketball and volunteered as a tennis coach. He also led the knowledge bowl team and the LifeSmarts team. While coaching LifeSmarts, Dickinson took the team to the national championship twice.
Outside of the classroom and sports, Dickinson still pushed people to be their best. He and Janet took care to mentor new faculty like Swanberg, when he first arrived at LS-H. The couple taught him how to organize a class and how to better manage a classroom.
A community member
He was also an active volunteer in the community. He was a Le Sueur Lion and took charge of the club’s golf fundraiser, a volunteer at the food shelf, and an active member of Le Sueur United Methodist Church. When he was volunteering, he often pushed friends to lend their time too.
“He was very gregarious, generous; he was a people person,” said Phil Lehner, a former LS-H teacher that knew him for over 20 years. “He knew a lot of people and was very welcoming with all of them.”
When he wasn’t teaching, coaching or volunteering, Dickinson could often be found on his farm with his wife Janet. For many years the couple managed 250 acres where they harvested corn and soybeans.
Candid and forthcoming, Dickinson wasn’t afraid to tell people his point of view. He was respectful when he disagreed, but also frank about why. Johnson recalled that Dickinson never agreed with him about moving the district to a four-period schedule and frequently made that disagreement known.
“As a math teacher, he wasn’t sold about 85-minute class periods for half a year versus 50-minute class periods all year long. He always believed in soak time, where concepts soak and you have them all year long,” said Johnson. “He did remind me over the years that he did not buy into the four-period schedule, even though we did go to it in 1996 … I remember him reminding me every time I saw him for years.”
Throughout his life, Dickinson kept his Gopher pride from his college days, regularly attending all kinds of U of M sporting events. Dickinson’s school spirit was so strong, Johnson recalled, that the two got into a debate where Dickinson insisted that the quality of care at Mayo Clinic couldn’t touch the U of M Medical School.
His love of math and science remained strong as well. Every year, he and Janet would travel south to Alabama and stop by the United States Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville.
“It was always a special stop to him,” said Janet. “There were fantastic displays in the museum.”
In their retirement, Donald and Janet Dickinson loved to travel. They had favorite spots, like Orange Beach, Alabama, Hawaii, and the United Kingdom, where they would visit Janet’s sister. On those trips across the Atlantic, they went to the British Open and Dickinson liked to play golf in Scotland. Golfing was a sport he played since high school, and he enjoyed it so much, he installed a green in his yard; he was also a member of the Le Sueur Country Club.
“I’m going to miss him,” said Schaffer. “He was always one of my biggest fans … He was a good guy to be around.”