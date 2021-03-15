The COVID-19 pandemic is constantly changing and with it, Minnesota’s state budget. Local legislators, including Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, and Rep. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, have thoughts on how an unexpected surplus should be used.
Last year, the state of Minnesota was projecting a $1.3 billion budget deficit amid a worsening pandemic, throwing the Legislature into a debate on taxes and spending cuts. But today’s picture looks much rosier for the budget forecast. In February, the Minnesota Management and Budget’s projections swung from a billion-dollar shortfall to a $1.6 billion surplus for the two-year spending cycle.
The state’s outlook has shifted considerably as the MMB expects positive economic recovery over the next year along with greater tax revenue and lower state spending than previously projected.
Among the factors fueling the state’s projected economic growth is a series of recent stimulus bills passed by the federal government. The $900 billion COVID relief package passed in December and the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill signed last week is expected to drive up consumer spending. IHS also expects significant recovery in the service sector after widespread vaccinations. The office predicted a widespread, effective vaccination rate by the fall of this year.
At the same time, the MMB projects the state will see an increase of $3.2 billion in tax revenue over the next biennium, driven primarily from gains in income taxes as well as sales taxes.
Additionally, state spending is lower than previously expected. The state’s expenses fell by more than $1 billion compared to prior projections. Health and Human Services spending is down $900 million because of public health emergency matching from the federal Medical Assistance program. E-12 spending also decreased more than $100 million as more parents have enrolled their kids out of public school.
Though Minnesota’s forecast was encouraging, the MMB advised caution. The forecast is based in several unknowns including the timing of vaccinations and projections surrounding consumer behavior and business confidence. A longer vaccination timeline or a resurgence in the pandemic could sour some of the anticipated gains.
The latest forecast will likely alter the budgeting and policy decisions of the Minnesota Legislature. In January, prior to the forecast, Gov. Tim Walz pushed a $52 billion budget proposal calling for $745 million in new E-12 education spending, $235 million to establish a paid family medical leave program, $157 million in emergency loans to small businesses and $150 million in support for small businesses damaged by riots in the wake of the death of George Floyd last summer.
To pay for these expenses, Walz proposed a new income tax tier for married couples making $1 million in household income and single earners making $500,000, as well as increases to the capital gains tax, corporate tax, estate tax and cigarette tax.
“Our fundamentals are strong and the outlook is good,” said Walz. “It proves that the measures we took during the pandemic have both saved lives and protected the economy. … But COVID-19 has not treated everyone equally. … We need to come out of this stronger than we were, invest in the places that were hit hardest, and make sure that those families are able to be brought back. Now democracy starts. We get to come together and fashion a budget that serves Minnesotans and is fair in how we go about it.”
Walz’ budget proposal will likely be revised in the coming weeks amid the changing forecast. Republican legislators, including local lawmakers have expressed opposition to raising taxes.
“I think [the surplus] is leading us to a path where we don’t need to raise taxes to get things done,” said Rep. Pfarr, R-Le Sueur. “We also need to be mindful that surplus is for COVID-related things. The fact that we spent less on education over the last year because we have less students in school … so we spent less money there. We spent less on healthcare. As we are on our way through the pandemic, which hopefully we’re doing, I suspect those expenses are going to come back and be greater than they were.”
The positive budget forecast is also boosting efforts by lawmakers to make pandemic aid to businesses tax free. Last week, the Minnesota Senate voted 55-12 in favor of waiving taxes on paycheck protection loans to businesses. The bill aligns with federal tax exemptions on the loans, but would cost the Minnesota government an estimated $438 million in tax revenue.
“It will impact the budget moving forward, because it does cost money, but it’s money we wouldn’t have had if they didn’t pass the program in the first place,” said Sen. Draheim, R-Madison Lake, who voted in favor of the bill.
The tax forgiveness is now being considered before the House, and Rep. Pfarr was optimistic about the bill’s passage.
“Those dollars were given to businesses during the pandemic and the last thing we need to be doing is taxing them on top of that and every other state in the upper Midwest has come to that conclusion,” said Pfarr. “We’re the last to get there, so you need to get that passed.”