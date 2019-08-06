This weekend marked a first of its kind for the William R. Witty American Legion Post 37 and itʼs newest Legion Riders group.
The Post 37 family welcomed the Minnesota Legion Riders Saturday morning on their annual Legacy Run. Over the course of two weekends in August, Minnesota American Legion Riders, as well as volunteers, and families of the American Legion, will join together and ride for a big cause: the Legacy Scholarship Fund.
American Legion Riders raise money for veteran homes, children’s hospitals, schools, and scholarships throughout the nation. Annually, Legion Riders, nationwide, take part in the American Legion Legacy Run, raising money to support a scholarship fund, originally established to support college funds for children of United States military personnel lost after Sept. 11, 2001.
“This was the first time that Post 37 has had to opportunity to provide a stop for the Legacy Run,” said Post 37 Legion Riders Director, Dave Street. “Being a young chapter of the Riders, this was a great honor and privilege to be a part of the Minnesota Legacy Run stops. Being a scheduled stop on this weekend’s run allowed our local members the chance to register and participate in this weekend's ride, as well as shed some light on our Riders, and the American Legion organization.”
The St. Peter Chapter of Legion Riders, which includes Le Sueur County residents, is in its first active year, so hosting the stop for Legion Riders throughout the state was a great opportunity for the local post to join with other Minnesota chapters and raise money in support of a nationwide cause. Over 56 motorcycles made the stop on Saturday on their first of two weekend rides.
The Minnesota Legacy Riders started the run in Pipestone on Friday, Aug. 2, where the Riders raised $9,000 in their first day, and ended the 653-mile ride in Buffalo on Aug. 4. With only $58,000 left to raise, the Minnesota Legacy Run was eagerly anticipating reaching the $1 million mark by the end of the state run this month.
“Every year, as chairman of the Minnesota Legacy Run, I have set a goal for how much the run will raise, and every year we have reached and exceeded it,” said Minnesota Legacy Run Chairman Steve “Sully” Sullivan. “This year (we) will become the first state ever to raise over a million dollars toward the national fund. This is an accomplishment that all of (our) legions can be proud to say they have been a part of over the past 10 years.".
According to Sullivan, this will be the 10th year that Minnesota has been a part of the nationwide scholarship run, and this year marks a huge accomplishment for Minnesota American Legions. All of the profits raised, both donations, as well as with the sale of merchandise, go toward the fund.
Riders pay for their own gas, lodging, and maintenance on the run, Sullivan explained. In past years, riders had to take time off of work to take part in the week long run, so the state chapter opted for two separate weekend runs, one covering the southern portion of the state, and the other, the north, to allow for more riders to take part in the runs. Sullivan also explained, that the Minnesota run allows children, who are legal to ride, to be a part of the run, joining old-time riders, as well as first-year riders and boasting the motto, “Ride American Legion Family Nice.”
The American Legion Legacy Scholarship was created in 2006, as a result of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and the post 9-11 war on terrorism. According to Legion sources, it is estimated that 11,000 children have lost a parent due to war, and that number continues to grow.
The American Legion Family created the scholarship fund to ensure that these children, who want a post-secondary education, will be provided one. The Minnesota Legacy Run continues to raise funds at the national level, where goals of $20 million have been reached. Last year, the Minnesota run raised $252,000 for the scholarship and will reach the $1 million mark this year, a first time achievement for any state in the nation. In 2017, the American Legion expanded the scholarship to include children of VA-rated veterans with a combined disability rating of 50% or higher.
“Being host, this weekend, to Minnesota Legion Riders from all over the state was a phenomenal experience,” said Post 37 Commander Dave Arpin. “Having this many people coming into St. Peter is great, but especially because it is for such a noble cause; to raise money for veteran’s children, who have a family member who didnʼt make it back from the war or are disabled and canʼt earn a full income. Like every parent, we want to see our children succeed and take their education to the next level, beyond high school.”
He added, "Not only is being a part of such a large scale fundraising event great publicity for our small town Legion, but having Minnesota lead the country as the leading fundraising state is mind blowing, and an accomplishment that every Legion member can be proud to promote and be a part of."
“This is why we are here," Arpin concluded. "And this is what the American Legion stands for."