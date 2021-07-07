The Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Tractor Pull is returning to the Pioneer Power Showgrounds this weekend. The 9th annual pull begins on Sunday, July 11 at 12 p.m. Admission is $10 and free for kids 12 and under.
Participants in the pulll will weigh in their tractors, trucks and semis at 11:30 a.m. The driver's meeting is at 11:45 a.m. before the pull start at noon. Registration closes at 1 p.m.
The pull is divided in to several classes including the 4500, 5500, 7500 and 9500 Hobby Stock, the 9500 Improved Stock 410, the 10,500 2.6 class Hot Farm, the 13,000 Hot Farm, the 16,500 King of the Hill, the 5000 and 6600 Open, the 10,000 Pro Farm and the 12,500 and 16,500 Farm Stock.
The event will also include a Semi class, an 8200 Diesel Truck class and 6200 Gas Truck Class. Registration is $20 per class and $30 for the King of the Hill. Trophies are awarded to the first, second and third ranked drivers in each category.
More information can be found at pioneerpowershow.com/summerpull.html.