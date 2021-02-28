The Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team started the week with a disappointing 61-39 loss against Norwood Young America on Tuesday. But the Giants made up for it on Friday, starting from behind and overtaking Sibley East 62-55.
The Giants had a low-scoring game against NYA on Tuesday, collecting just 30% of attempted field goals. However, the Giants kept up with the NYA in the first half with some good defensive play. Dylan Kahlow shined in his first extended varsity play with 11 total rebounds and five points. Nathan Gregersen was another key defender for the Giants, collecting six rebounds and two points.
On offense, Lukas Graff led the team with 17 points. David Gupton put in an aggressive performance with 10 points while also collecting three steals. By the end of the first half, the Giants were just four points behind 20-14.
But in the second half, the Raiders leaped out of the gate to score 20 points on the Giants in just 10 minutes. The Giants struggled to keep up and had only put in four points halfway through the second.
"We had plenty of good looks at the basket but we just could not convert that to points," said Coach Robert Steiger.
The Giants ramped up their performance in the final 6 minutes and added an additional 20 points. But with the lead the Raiders acquired, there was no way of catching up. The Giants were down 41-23 in the second and 61-39 overall.
When the Giants traveled to Sibley East on Friday, it appeared that they were going to have the same result they had against the Raiders. The Wolverines ended the first half with a six-point lead over the Giants 30-24. For the first half-hour, the Wolverines maintained a consistent advantage over the Giants, at times running ahead of LS-H by 13 points.
That all changed in the second half thanks to a near record-breaking performance by Gregersen. On a hot streak, Gregersen gave the Giants a double-double 29 points and 10 rebounds and catapulted the team into a 38-25 lead.
"Gregersen caught fire in the second half and at one point made four threes in a minute and a half and had eight threes for the game, the second highest number for a game in school history," said Steiger.
Gregersen had plenty of high-scoring Giants backing him up as well. The team was on point, earning 7 of 8 free throws. Graff earned 11 points while Jesse Mercado and Zach Berndt each collected eight. Kahlow continued to be a force on defense with seven rebounds and four blocks.