A Le Sueur man is accused of making threats to shoot his son's girlfriend.
Steven Randolph, 70, of Le Sueur, was charged with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
A complaint was made to the police when the alleged victim stated that she had gotten into an argument with Randolph. She reported that she was moving boxes in the garage when Randolph became angry that she was moving his property. The woman told police that Randolph continued to grow angrier until he screamed "I'm going to get my gun and shoot you right between the eyes," while pointing at her. When the victim's acquaintance entered the garage, she stated that Randolph became angry with him, too, and threatened to shoot him as well.
The woman stated that she feared for her life and believed that Randolph owned a gun and would follow through on the threat.
When police spoke to Randolph, he stated that, while the argument got heated, it never turned physical. He reportedly admitted to telling the victim's boyfriend, who Randolph is related to, that he would shoot him in the head, but denied using that language toward the victim. When asked if he owned a gun, Randolph confirmed that he owned a .22 caliber revolver.
A witness to the event told police that there was a heated argument between Randolph and the victim and he heard Randolph threaten to shoot the victim's boyfriend. He added that Randolph was so angry that he kicked the cabinet and broke the door.