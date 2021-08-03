Mud Girl Run 1

Thousands of women and girls of all ages crawled through the dirt in the Mud Girl Run. The nationwide 3 mile obstacle course was held in Le Sueur on July 26 at the Caribou Gun Club. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Mud is the new black.

On Sunday, thousands of women proudly wore a caked-on dirt coat after overcoming the Mud Girl Run. The 3-mile muddy obstacle course is held across the country with 13 more upcoming events this year in cities like Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Tampa. Along its nationwide tour, the Mud Girl Run stopped at the Caribou Gun Club in Le Sueur for its July 31 race.

Ladies were covered head to toe in dirt after overcoming the muddy obstacles of the Mud Girl Run. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Women clad in their best pink tank tops, bandannas and tutus descended upon Le Sueur from all over the state to take on the challenge. The race is dedicated to women, and its obstacles are accessible for ages 7 and up - as long as they don’t mind getting a little dirty along the way.

On your mark, get set, go!. Dozens of women race from the starting line of the 2021 Mud Girl Run in Le Sueur. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Runners were encouraged to stretch before the three mile obstacle course. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Each series of obstacles presented a different challenge and a new way to get muddy. Before crossing the finish line, participants inched through mud-soaked pink and black pipes. They climbed and slipped down a giant slide into a pool of mud at the bottom. If that wasn’t enough mud, the ladies were soon covered head to toe after crawling through a mud pit beneath a rope ceiling. In a test of strength, participants were challenged with pulling up a weight with a rope before climbing up and down a net pyramid.

Runners crawled through mud-soaked pink and black tubes in the Mud Girl Run. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Women slip down a giant slide at the Mud Girl Run. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

According to the Mud Girl Run website, the race seeks to create an inclusive, safe space for women to compete in an obstacle course with the goal of initiating more female participation in the world of obstacle courses. The organization also raises funds for charitable organizations that fight breast cancer. In 2019, Mud Girl Run donated $111,000 to breast cancer charities.

After slipping down a giant slide, Mud Girl Run participants landed in a pool of mud at the bottom. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Mud Girl Run participants crawl underneath ropes through a slippery mud pathway. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

“It was so fun. It was empowering to be with a bunch of girls,” said Dana Larson of Woodbury.

Larson was a veteran of the Mud Girl Run, along with Kirsten Larson. The two had so much fun their first time that they came back with Kirsten’s young daughters Evelyn Lane and Alice Tavarez.

“I wanted to do this with my daughters because I thought it was a good experience the first time and I thought it would be a nice time,” said Kirsten Larson.

Runners tried to keep their balance in the slippery pool of mud in the Mud Girl Run. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Mud Girl Run participants lift weights with a rope pulley in the Athena challenge. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The kids appeared even more excited about the run than the adults. Lane and Tavarez loved soaking in the mud and getting to climb the variety of obstacles.

"We got really dirty,” said Lane.

“At the end I liked the mud slide,” added Tavarez.

A netted pyramid was one of the many obstacles Mud Girl Run participants overcame on their way to the finish line. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Runners threw up their hands with pride after crossing the Mud Girl Run finish line. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The event also drew plenty of adventurers. Jamie Casperson, Wendy Woodbury, Kelly Walsh, Michelle Graham and Lisa Kronberg, of Lakeville, came to the Mud Girl Run just off of a trip to Nashville, Tennessee.

“We like adventurous things,” said Casperson.

Kirsten Larson, Dana Larson, Evelyn Lane and Alice Tavarez receive their medals after completing the Mud Girl Run. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

As each group of ladies ran through the obstacle course, family and friends watched from the sideline to cheer on their loved ones. At the end, participants received a medal for their accomplishment. Lisa Kronberg said she appreciated the accessibility of the course and that people of all ages could compete.

Participants in the Mud Girl Run race past the Caribou Gun Club sign. The Le Sueur business was one of many locations across the United States to host the event. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

“It was very fun,” said Kronberg. “I liked that they left all the really muddy stuff until the end.”

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575.

