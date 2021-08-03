Mud is the new black.
On Sunday, thousands of women proudly wore a caked-on dirt coat after overcoming the Mud Girl Run. The 3-mile muddy obstacle course is held across the country with 13 more upcoming events this year in cities like Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Tampa. Along its nationwide tour, the Mud Girl Run stopped at the Caribou Gun Club in Le Sueur for its July 31 race.
Women clad in their best pink tank tops, bandannas and tutus descended upon Le Sueur from all over the state to take on the challenge. The race is dedicated to women, and its obstacles are accessible for ages 7 and up - as long as they don’t mind getting a little dirty along the way.
Each series of obstacles presented a different challenge and a new way to get muddy. Before crossing the finish line, participants inched through mud-soaked pink and black pipes. They climbed and slipped down a giant slide into a pool of mud at the bottom. If that wasn’t enough mud, the ladies were soon covered head to toe after crawling through a mud pit beneath a rope ceiling. In a test of strength, participants were challenged with pulling up a weight with a rope before climbing up and down a net pyramid.
According to the Mud Girl Run website, the race seeks to create an inclusive, safe space for women to compete in an obstacle course with the goal of initiating more female participation in the world of obstacle courses. The organization also raises funds for charitable organizations that fight breast cancer. In 2019, Mud Girl Run donated $111,000 to breast cancer charities.
“It was so fun. It was empowering to be with a bunch of girls,” said Dana Larson of Woodbury.
Larson was a veteran of the Mud Girl Run, along with Kirsten Larson. The two had so much fun their first time that they came back with Kirsten’s young daughters Evelyn Lane and Alice Tavarez.
“I wanted to do this with my daughters because I thought it was a good experience the first time and I thought it would be a nice time,” said Kirsten Larson.
The kids appeared even more excited about the run than the adults. Lane and Tavarez loved soaking in the mud and getting to climb the variety of obstacles.
"We got really dirty,” said Lane.
“At the end I liked the mud slide,” added Tavarez.
The event also drew plenty of adventurers. Jamie Casperson, Wendy Woodbury, Kelly Walsh, Michelle Graham and Lisa Kronberg, of Lakeville, came to the Mud Girl Run just off of a trip to Nashville, Tennessee.
“We like adventurous things,” said Casperson.
As each group of ladies ran through the obstacle course, family and friends watched from the sideline to cheer on their loved ones. At the end, participants received a medal for their accomplishment. Lisa Kronberg said she appreciated the accessibility of the course and that people of all ages could compete.
“It was very fun,” said Kronberg. “I liked that they left all the really muddy stuff until the end.”