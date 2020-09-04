One of Le Sueur County’s top priorities for the year is to expand broadband into under-served areas. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in planned and proposed broadband projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year through federal funds from the CARES Act.
Le Sueur County received $3.4 million from the federal government. One of the first projects approved with that money is a $140,000 proposal to bring high speed wireless internet to Tyrone Township in partnership with Netwave Broadband.
Netwave, a subsidiary of Access Networks Inc., brought a proposal to set up a 5G 900 Mhz wireless tower. The tower would provide 100 mb speeds for up to 218 homes in a 7-mile coverage radius from a tower off Hwy. 169 near the Cambria Processing Facility.
The wireless tower would utilize both line of sight and non-line of sight fixed wireless. Redundant wiring would be connected to locations in Minneapolis and Mankato to prevent outages.
If there are low-lining areas that can’t be reached by the tower, NetWave is willing to build micro pops, which would cover between 10-15 homes each at a price of $13,000 per location. This cost is not in the deal approved by the county. Micro pops could be approved by the county and added at a later date.
Barbara Droher-Kline, the coordinator for broadband and CARES proposals for the county, said that Tyrone Township has been a historically difficult place for internet service providers to deliver coverage. Some areas in the radius have as little as 9 mb/s speeds, not even a tenth of what would be offered by the new wireless tower.
“It’s been one of the most challenging townships because of the hilliness and because of the smaller number of residents there,” said Droher-Kline. “So the cost per mile is more expensive. So this seemed like a very quick alternative for this township.”
The wireless tower is to be installed by the end of the year in order to qualify for federal funding. The CARES Act comes with a number of restrictions for what county’s can use it for. Projects must be related to COVID-19 recovery, they must be items that were not budgeted for the year prior and the dollars must be spent by the end of the year.
“It looks like more and more of these schools are going to hybrid or online learning and the big issues they have is internet access in these areas,” said Le Sueur County Administrator Darrell Pettis. “So that’s why we started focusing on broadband to spend our CARES Act dollars on.”
Droher-Kline became aware of the company for their work in Scott County. The company targets underserved areas and partnered with Scott County to construct seven wireless towers.
On the customer side, it would cost $299 for a basic one-time installation fee. Customers would be charged $99.99 per month for 100 mb of service in a three year contract. The $99 would only cover internet, but NetWave also has a phone service and is in the process of setting up television services.
In the deal, NetWave Broadband would take on most of the risk for keeping the wireless tower operational.
“All the risk as far as the tower maintenance, keeping everything afloat as far as tower rent, power, the responsibility is all on us,” said Steve Herman with NetWave Broadband. “We’re just asking for capital investment to provide service in the area and then we’ll take all management and everything over from that point.”
Upcoming proposals
The wireless tower is not all that’s being discussed for the year. Droher-Kline plans to bring a proposal in two weeks that would provide higher speed internet near Le Center.
The proposal would make use of a tower located near the old County Jail. There is fiber near the tower, which Droher-Kline said would cut down on installation costs. The location is also being explored because of a high demand from residents around Le Center.
“There’ve been 100 more added [to the Wireless Access survey] last week and it’s been in the Le Center area where there’s been a lot of people talking about broadband access issues,” said Droher-Kline. “I think that this is really timely that we look at this tower in Le Center.”
Droher-Kline is also putting together a proposal for Waterville and a Border to Border Grant partnership with MetroNet. MetroNet, which acquired the Minnesota ISP Jaguar Communications last spring, has come to the county with a plan to expand broadband access from existing fiber networks in the county.
The plan makes use of fiber lines running up from St. Peter into Ottawa and Sharon Township, a line from Cleveland running east into Cordova and Kilkenny Townships and lines in Lexington, Kilkenny and Waterville Townships. The project would cost a total of $535,000.
“We’re really sitting on a tremendous opportunity with the CARES Act dollars to really expand on our broadband service in our area,” said Droher-Kline.