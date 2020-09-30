The Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners has approved a new preliminary budget and levy, aiming to have a minimal tax impact.
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the board approved a preliminary levy increase of 4.5% for 2021. The total levy would generate $23.5 million in county revenues to help fund the county’s preliminary $56.5 million budget. The preliminary levy can be lowered in December when the levy and budget is finalized, and several county commissioners announced their intention to shrink the increase.
“We’re going to work hard to get this thing below 4.5%,” said Commissioner Steve Rohlfing.
“This is not the end point, and I would strongly encourage we decrease the levy significantly less than the 4.5%,” said Commissioner John King.
As it stands, County Administrator Darrell Pettis said that a 4.5% levy increase would not raise property taxes for properties that remain the same in value in 2021, because the county’s tax capacity has also risen by about 4.4%, countering the levy increase by spreading it out more. However, property owners whose property values have risen would likely see a proportional increase to their taxes.
“In essence, our preliminary levy is a zero rate increase,” said Pettis. “Everything would stay the same as it is now. If you had farmland that did not change in value, your property taxes would stay flat. Residential property tax would be going up as much as your value went up.”
The biggest factors pushing up county expenses are a yearly cost of living adjustments (COLA) for staff and a 7.5% increase to health insurance costs.
“We haven’t increased our insurance contribution since 2017,” said Pettis. “So this will be the first time in four years we’re looking at an increase in contributions for employee health insurance. That by far is the biggest thing that’s in there.”
Revenues from the state to the county are expected to remain at a similar level as previous years. The one major reduction in revenues the county did see was state aid to the Highway Department due to a reduction in gas tax revenues this year. Less driving on roads during the COVID-19 pandemic has shrunk anticipated statewide transportation revenues by $440 million. However, the Highway Department has not asked for funding from property taxes to make up for reduced revenues, so the reduction will have no impact on the levy.
Major projects budgeted include the 2021 construction on the County Road 22 turnback (formerly known as Hwy. 112) south of the city of Le Sueur and other roadwork within city limits as well as a project to map county terrain using aerial photography and lidar technology.
“It’s been four years since we’ve had a flight, so we’re looking at flying the county to do aerial photography. We’re also thinking of doing lidar which will calculate elevations terrain and topography,” said Pettis.
The project would cost an estimated $250,000. Staff said $100,000 would come from the levy, while $150,000 would come from other county resources.
A proposed project to remodel the second floor and the entryway to the old courthouse was removed from the facilities budget in order to keep the levy low. Pettis said that, if the county does decide to pursue the project next year, it would need to be funded through a bond.