Le Center properties benefitting from the 2020-21 municipal street project may be assessed $855,000 for the reconstruction as costs ran approximately $600,000 over the city’s estimates last year.
The total cost of repairing 6,400 feet of road in Le Center amounted to $4.36 million, of which $4.26 million is paid for through a bond. Initial estimates and the construction bid from Holtmeier Construction, of Mankato, accepted by the City Council in April 2020, amounted to $3.7 million.
The $855,000 is at the lower end of what the city of Le Center can assess for the project. According to state statute, cities must assess a minimum of 20% of the bond amount. The proposed assessment equates to 20.1% of the bond.
In past street projects, the city of Le Center has typically assessed around 25% of project costs on benefitting properties, but members of the project subcommittee raised concern that a $1 million assessment roll would be too burdensome on property owners.
Under a $1 million assessment, most benefitting property owners would be on the hook for between $7,000 to $17,000. Those charges fall to between $6,000 and $13,000 for most property owners under the lower, $855,000 assessment.
A public hearing will be held on the proposed $855,000 assessment roll Dec. 9. A 3% interest rate on the assessments is also being considered by the City Council, matching the interest rate from the Lexington street project assessments.
As for where the extra $600,000 in project spending came from, Senior Project Adam Engineer Adam Jacobs pointed to rising material and supply costs as well as new elements staff added to the project during the final design.
“A lot of times, when you do the preliminary engineering report, you’re taking a high level look at it,” said Jacobs. “But here are some things that, once you get into the design, it makes more sense to go down one more block to finish off that storm sewer, because that was undersized. A lot of those changes happened before doing construction.”
A major part of the additional costs came from more and more trees that needed to be uprooted as the project was finalized, said Public Works Superintendent Curt Roemhildt.
"As we walked through the project with the committee we took down a lot more trees and the cost increased,” said Roemhildt. “We had to take the trees down north of Spors there because of the gas line. And speaking of the gas line we had to alter the width of the street and do everything by hand on that because of the gas line that we encountered there.”
Staff also altered some plans for sewers. The storm sewer was extended off of Bowler Street on North Waterville to make the area look nicer. Planners also rerouted a sanitary sewer, which added a block to the project, and replaced a storm sewer down on Washington.
Street construction was focused on roads on the north side of town with a bituminous overlay; replacements for utilities, like water mains, sanitary sewers and storm sewers; a widening to 36 feet with a full right of way; and 5-foot sidewalks added to one or both sides of the street in some places.
The project area includes North Park Avenue between Tyrone Street and Sixth Street; Bowler Street from Park to Cordova Avenue; Spors Street from Park to Cordova; Montgomery Avenue; Waterville Avenue; and Sixth Street. Improvements are expected to last more than 50 years.
“The overall satisfaction of the project was all very positive,” said Mayor Josh Fredrickson about recent conversations with residents in the area. “Clearly I didn't talk any numbers with them or anything like that. But with that [said], I think the subcommittee is trying to be as responsible as they possibly could to at least make this a little more palpable to the homeowner.”