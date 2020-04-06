In a time of need, Le Sueur County churches are stitching together to sew homemade face masks for those bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Le Sueur Ministerial Association have coordinated an effort among Le Sueur and Henderson churches including the Le Sueur United Methodist Church, Zion United Church of Christ, Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ Lutheran, as well as individuals from the First Lutheran Church and St. Anne’s Catholic Church, to produce homemade face masks in hopes of preventing the spread of coronavirus as much as possible.
The Center of Disease Control guidelines currently state that face masks are not necessary unless you are sick or caring for someone that is sick. Homemade face masks are not considered personal protective equipment (PPE) by the CDC, and health care providers are recommended only to wear them as a last resort, if Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved masks are not available. The Minnesota Department of Health has stated, as of March 27, that alternative face masks can be used to limit transmission of the virus by people who may be infected, but sick persons should attempt to get FDA approved masks first. Masks are not considered a replacement for social distancing.
In a little more than a week, quilters and sewers volunteering to stitch masks within their own homes have produced approximately 300 masks for assisted living facilities, like Oak Terrace and Comfort Residence in Le Sueur, nonprofits, like the Le Sueur and Sibley County food shelves, and businesses, like gas stations and groceries which are still serving customers.
“It’s giving people a sense of control over this illness that has popped out of nowhere,” said St. Paul’s UCC Lutheran Pastor Deb Meyer. “It’s like OK, this is something I can participate in. There’s something I can do to help. And it really gives people a good sense of making a contribution and it’s drawing the community together. I’m meeting people I’ve never met before.”
Meyer is a sewer herself and leads a sewing circle of approximately 30 people as the lead coordinator on behalf of the Le Sueur Ministerial Association. She also prepares sewing kits for volunteers without fabric at home. The kits come with instructions approved by local healthcare providers and materials to create ten masks, which come in many different colors and patterns for men, women and kids. Once they are prepared, Meyer collects the masks, has them disinfected and shipped off to an organization in need.
The pastor believed that the masks could provide a source of comfort and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The Le Sueur Ministerial Association’s effort to produce masks began when they learned of a shortage of masks after speaking with local health care providers. Le Sueur United Methodist Church began to recruit sewers on Facebook and reach out to groups like quilting clubs to get as many volunteers working on this as they could. In addition to the 30 in Meyer’s group, dozens more participate in a circle led by Ruth Vortherms.
“They’ve been mass-producing these like they’re a factory,” said Meyer. “We have people who are quilters and people who haven’t sewn in 20 years, saying, ‘I need to dust off my sewing machine.’"
With social distancing guidelines in place, United Methodist Pastor Terri Horn said the church had to find new ways to recruit volunteers.
“It has been a 180 from what churches used to do,” said Horn. “Church ministry is a face-to-face activity. You can call, you can talk in person and more recently we’ve been trying to add an online presence for people who can’t get in the doors, but this has pretty much shut down all face to face stuff and moved us out of the community. Which is great, it’s where we should be but trying to do all the online technology in quite literally 48 hours has been quite a shift in our culture and it’s certainly taxing the creativity of our volunteers.”
It’s not just masks the church is working on. United Methodist is trying to sustain the Food Shelf, do phone check-ins and provide prayer services by phone. The church has taken an approach of “Do no harm. Do good. Stay in love with God,” in its activities. To stay true to this motto, the church has been reaching out to its volunteers and to other local, independent mask sewing groups to ensure that everyone is following safe practices.
“When we were organizing, to do no harm meant to stop any harm that’s happening but also don’t make matters worse,” said Horn. “A lot of times volunteers want to do so many things, but we have to coordinate them, so we don’t make it worse instead of better … This is where churches really shine in showing God’s love …”