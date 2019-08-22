A group of 12 Le Center area residents decided that running a marathon wasn’t challenging enough.
On Aug. 16-17, Ragnar held a Reebok Ragnar Relay race from the St. Paul Capitol Building to Leif Erikson Park in Duluth, a distance just over 200 miles. A total of 373 12-person teams, including a team from Le Center, competed in the two day event. The Ragnar race is a relay in which members switch off between legs, with each team member running three legs.
“I loved the challenge of running 200 miles as a team,” said Dan Steffen, captain of the Le Center area team.
Stefan and his daughter Megan Stefan competed in the Ragnar race last year, when they joined a team of strangers who had two spots left open. While the two of them ran many marathons and half-marathons in the past, the Ragnar race presented a whole new experience.
For this year’s competition, Stefan was determined to compile his own team of friends. He eventually assembled a team that included Megan Steffen, Corey Block, his wife Alyssa Block and their 13 year-old son Alex Block, Herb Moon, Jenna Gregor, Kari Davis, Madisyn Gregor, Megan Traxler, Pam Voelkel and Tri-City United Cross Country Coach Brian Fogel. At 13 years-old, Alex Block was one of, if not the, youngest to enter the relay.
Assembling the team proved to be almost as challenging as running the actual course. Just a week prior to the race, one member had to drop out due to injury, but luckily Coach Fogel stepped in.
“He had very little time to prepare and train for it,” said Corey Block. “But he took it like a champ and helped us out.”
Another injury forced the initially reluctant Alyssa Block to join the team as well.
“I didn’t have any desire to do it at first,” said Block. “They told me, ‘We need you on the team,’ but I was very hesitant. My sons, both Alex and Owen, said, ‘Mom, you got this,’ so I had to say 'Yes,' but I told them to hurry up before I changed my mind.”
Once Block was out there, though, she described the experience as surreal.
“It was a feeling of pride …” said Block. “It was exhilarating to have people at all the stops cheering you on. No one knows what it feels like until you do it yourself. All the people there are just super supportive. It’s this huge challenge and the experience, it’s beyond happiness. It’s a surreal experience.”
The entire team had to be out on the road, while the race was going on, to keep up. The team rented two vans for six people each. While one person ran, the others drove. The only rest stop available was a high school en route, and the team had little more than two hours to sleep there.
“It’s more exhausting than a marathon,” said Steffen. “You need to be able to find sleep in the van to fuel up and take turns. In a marathon, you just run the whole distance and you’re done.”
Despite the difficulty, Steffan says the experience is worth it and recommends it for others to try.
“While you’re running, it’s so much fun," he said. "You’re joking and laughing with people in the van; it really pushes you.”
The team completed the race in 34 hours, 34 minutes and 17 seconds, coming in 243rd place. Their average pace was about 10:22 minutes per mile. At the end of it all, the runners were rewarded with sore muscles and medals that, when put together, read “We are Ragnarians. We can accomplish anything. Together we believe.”
“We wouldn’t have done it without the team,” said Alyssa Block. “Every single member played a huge role.”