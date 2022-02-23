The 2022 Tri-City United Snow Court (left to right): Liz Beth Mendez, Mackenzie Holmbo, Haley Wasilowski, Sydney Whiteis, Savannah Squires, Fakourou Tandia, Owen Block, Brody Lerfald, Logan Blaschko and Alex Matchinski. (Courtesy of Alan Fitterer)
After a minor delay to accommodate the icy roads on Tuesday, Tri-City United finally held its coronation ceremony on Wednesday to declare a new Snow Week King and Queen. High school students gathered in the auditorium at 2 p.m. to witness Fakourou Tandia inducted as the 2022 Snow Week King and Savannah Squires crowned the Snow Week Queen.
The King and Queen were selected from a group of 10 Titan seniors that make up the Snow Week court. Other king candidates included Alex Matchinski, Brody Lerfald, Owen Block & Logan Blaschko and the other queen candidates included Haley Wasiloski, Mackenzie Holmbo, Sydney Whiteis and Liz Beth Mendez.
Tri-City United's Snow Week kicked off on Friday, Feb. 18 with a pep rally announcing Snow Court. The Tri-City United school band started and ended the rally with the playing of the school song.
To celebrate Snow Week, the school held a bags tournament during lunch hour on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Snow Week activities during the school day conclude on Friday with the Tri-City United Talent Show. Later that night, from 6 to 9 p.m., TCU is hosting a Fun night for high school students consisting of yard games, video games and board games.