Le Sueur, MN (56058)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.